Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 173/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower back of a length ball outside off, Kohli does well to pull it towards mid-wicket for a single. 22 from the over. A bad day for Holder at office.
Live Score
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It's raining boundaries at Wankhede. A good length ball around off, Kohli once again uses his bottom hand to good effect and whips it towards deep mid-wicket fence.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Terrible ball and deserves the punishment. The Indian skipper is not going to miss out. A hit me ball, on the hips. Kohli powers it over deep square leg for another maximum.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flicked off the pads. Full ball on middle, Kohli whips if off the pads and pierces the gap between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Rahul would have been a goner here. Miscommunication at its peak one can say. Full ball coming into Rahul, he looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball rolls towards the offside.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! Classic inside out shot for a maximum. A fuller ball outside off, Rahul lofts it nicely. It sails over the long off fence.
Jason Holder to bowl out now. 3-0-32-0, his figures so far.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kohli into the act now! A flighted ball around off, Kohli kneels down and slog sweeps it over the long on fence. Few words for someone in the field from the Indian skipper.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Kohli sweeps well but straight to mid-wicket fielder.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Rahul drags this one towards long on. It landed just short of Holder there.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, Rahul cuts but finds the fielder.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball outside off, almost a yorker. Kohli looks to dig it out but fails to lay any bat on ball. It goes towards square leg off the pads of Pooran. They get a bye.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss from Walsh. Rahul can only manage to push it towards long on for a single.
Hayden Walsh to bowl out. 3-0-30-0, his figures so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rahul pushes it towards off side and takes a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Kohli cuts it nicely but a single only as there is protection in the deep.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) The skipper is off the mark straightaway! Slightly short of a length ball around off, Kohli nudges it towards third man and takes a single.
The skipper, Virat Kohli walks out now.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another failure for Pant. A two-ball duck for him this time. A fuller ball outside off, Pant looks to slam it over the long off fence but no elevation there. It goes towards Holder who moves to his right and pouches it comfortably. The former skipper roars and celebrates. Chance to pull things back for the Windies.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul tucks it towards long on for a single. Wanted a second there but Pant was slow.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Poor ball to start with. It is down the leg side. Rahul looks to flick but misses.
Skipper Kieron Pollard is into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Action from Pant straightaway! Full toss ball just outside off, Pant looks to slam it to the off side but misses out. A top over from Williams.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul punches it towards the off side for a single.
Rishabh Pant is the new man in. This is certainly a chance for him to showcase his stroke-making abilities, with the Indian team going all out attack.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A brilliant take from Walsh and Rohit has to depart. A shortish ball around middle, Rohit looks to power it over the mid-wicket fence but the bat turns in his hands it goes into the night sky. Walsh in an attempt to get under the ball overruns and then adjusts. He keeps his eyes on the ball and then grabs it nicely. End of a brilliant knock from Rohit.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Rahul cuts it towards deep point for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Goes wide outside off, Rohit reaches out and pushes it towards long off for a single.
Yes, serious issues with Lewis as he is being taken off on a stretcher. These are sights no cricket fans want to see, especially not the West Indies team. Keemo Paul has come on as a substitute fielder for him.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Goes short and outside off, Rahul cuts it well but Lewis makes a sliding effort and then fires a quick throw towards the keeper. However, the trajectory of the throw is not good. Pooran does well to collect it in the middle of the pitch. Lewis seems to have injured himself there and we have some delay in play.
Kesrick Williams is back into the attack. 14 runs off just the one over bowled by him.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Rahul pushes this one towards long on for a single.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary and another bad ball by Walsh. Shortish on the leg side, Rahul rocks back and pulls this one perfectly in the gap at mid-wicket. It races away to the fence.
Walsh pulls out again. He did that before bowling the last ball too. He is taking his time. Crowd doesn't seem to be happy though as oohs and aahs go around.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Driven beautifully! Floated wide outside off, Rahul drives this one into the gap at covers for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) OUCH! That must have hurt Simmons! Floated outside off, Rohit comes down the track and slams this one towards the cover region. Simmons there fields but the ball hits his leg and deflects towards the long off region. The batters take a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good comeback by Walsh as he bowls this one on middle. Sharma plays it back towards the bowler.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bad ball and punished by the Hitman! Far too short on the leg side, Sharma pulls this one over the backward square leg fence.