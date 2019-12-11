A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 241, are 33/3. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On off and middle, Hetmyer looks to defend but gets an inside edge and it goes towards the right of the keeper.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one and a massive one. A shortish length ball on middle, Hetmyer clears his front leg and deposits it over the deep mid-wicket fence.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight as an arrow! First one of the innings. A fuller ball around off, in the slot of Hetmyer. He sends it sailing over the bowler's head for a maximum.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Length on off, Hetmyer taps it towards point.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Pollard tucks it towards long on for a single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Hetmyer digs it out and takes off for a single. Sundar from point gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full toss just around off, Pollard pushes it towards cover.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Pollard makes a leave again.
3.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another bouncer! Way too high.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer from Chahar. It is just around off, Pollard comes forward and then sways away.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Hetmyer flicks it towards the on side for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer leaves it alone.
Who will come out next? Pollard, Jason Holder or someone else? It is Pollard, the skipper who comes out.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! What a fine catch from Dube at third man and a first-ball duck for Pooran. A short ball outside off, Pooran reaches out and looks to carve it over the deep point fence. The timing is not great and it goes uppishly towards deep point. Dube from deep third man runs towards deep point and gobbles the catch with a slide. Kohli is delighted. Three quick wickets for the Indians and the run chase is already in limbo for the visitors.
Nicholas Pooran is in early in the run chase. Deepak Chahar returns too. He was in his bowling stride but bailed out at the end.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another Windies batter departs and this time it is Lendl Simmons. Length ball outside off, Simmons looks to have a slash at it. The ball goes off the outside edge into the night sky. Shreyas Iyer from point runs behind and keeping his eyes fixed at the ball. takes a very good catch. Shami strikes in his first over and delight for the Indians.
Not a very good news coming in for the visitors. Lewis has gone to hospital for a checkup on his right knee and it is highly unlikely that he will come to bat.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Simmons looks to flash his bat at it but misses.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUCH! That must have hurt! Length ball angling into the body. Simmons looks to heave but is hit on the body.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Hetmyer, he works this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! Full ball just outside off, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses due to the movement on it. The ball goes off the pads towards the off side. Simmons wants a run but is sent back. He is already halfway down the track and Shami has collected the ball. Shami turns and has a shy at the stumps but just about misses the stumps at the non-striker's end. Simmons is not happy with Hetmyer.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, pushed towards the cover region.
Just one over for Chahar as Mohammad Shami is brought into the attack.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Length ball angling down the leg side, Simmons shuffles and looks to flick but misses. The ball clips his pads and races towards the fine leg fence.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out at no. 3 for the hosts.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Brandon King departs and this one is the first blow to the Windies chase. Good length ball outside off, King looks to loft this one on the off side but slices it in the air towards the point region. Rahul there sets himself under it and takes an easy catch. King departs for a measly score of 5 runs.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off this time, King pushes this one towards mid off but straight to the man.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked towards the man at short fine leg. The batters take a quick single.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length ball outside off, Simmons charges down the track and whacks it through covers for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a good length ball around off, Simmons flicks it towards mid on. Just short of Dube there.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the innings. On the pads of King, he helps it fine down the leg side. Dube at short fine leg dives in an attempt to stop the ball but is beaten and the ball trickles away to the fence.
0.5 over (1 Run) On the pads, Simmons flicks this one towards the leg side and takes a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, King opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for a single. King is off the mark.
0.3 over (1 Run) On the pads this time, Simmons works this one towards square leg and takes a single. West Indies are underway.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length ball around middle and off, Simmons pushes this one towards the man at mid off.
0.1 over (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Simmons initially looks to play at it but then opts to leave.
We are back for the run chase. The Indian players are already out in the middle. The Windies openers, Lendl Simmons and Brandon King are out in the middle too. Deepak Chahar to take the new ball for the hosts.