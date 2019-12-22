A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.5 overs, India, chasing a target of 316, are 67/0. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out. 59 runs have come from the Powerplay.
9.5 overs (0 Run) How did that stay low? Short ball on middle which kept very low, Sharma gets his bat down in time and does well to defend it back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Good length outside off, Rahul cuts it towards point where it ricochets off Pierre's legs allowing the batters to take a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahul pushes it to point.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot from the Hitman. Back of a length delivery on off, Sharma rocks on his back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary. The fielder from third man tries to come across but fails to get there.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Sharma defends it to the square leg region for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rohit flicks it to mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Rahul works it to the leg side for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Rahul looks to flick it but misses to get hit on the pads. No appeal though.
What has happened there? Keemo Paul steams in and delivers the ball, Rahul looks to play but then pulls out. Pollard has a word with the umpire because he thinks that Rahul tried to play but the umpire thinks it is a dead ball.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor, poor stuff from Paul! Cannot drift on the pads to any of these batsman. Full delivery down the leg side, Rahul whips it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Just like the West Indian openers, this Indian pair has also stitched a 50-run stand. It has come in quicker time too.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahul guides it to third man for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full one on middle, Rahul plays it back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
7.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Short ball on off, Rahul looks to play the upper cut but misses it.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Sharma flicks this length ball to the leg side and picks up a single.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! Good length ball outside off, Rohit launches this over cover and it seems that it will go for a boundary but Khary Pierre hares after it and makes a good sliding stop. 2 taken.
Cottrell is back from the other end.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! This is poor fielding from Chase! Have to do a lot better there. Another full on middle and leg, Rahul works it nicely wide of mid on where Chase is stationed. He bends but allows the ball to go through into the fence.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball on the pads, Rahul works it away nicely to the deep mid-wicket region for a couple. The fielder comes across and cleans it up.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul whips it to mid on.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Rahul defends it to cover.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Paul bowls a length delivery on middle, Rohit works it to deep square leg and crosses over for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sharma defends it to point.
Keemo Paul is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended solidly by Rahul to mid off. 10 runs have come Holder's third over.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant timing! On a length outside off, Rahul punches it through covers and past the diving Khary Pierre. It races away to the fence.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Sharma works it to square leg and takes a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cannot bowl that line when the fine leg fielder is up in the circle. Good length on the pads, Sharma just helps it on is way towards the deep square leg region for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, RS pushes it to cover.
5.1 overs (1 Run) EDGED! Holder bowls a length ball on off, Rahul looks to defend it but hits the outside edge and goes towards third man. A single taken.