So India need to chase down a big total of 316 if they are to win the series. West Indies have a good total to defend. Dew might not be their friend but can they find a way to negate it or will India once again chase down a total of in excess of 300 and seal yet another bilateral series? Join us after the break to find out.
The star of the innings, Nicholas Pooran is up now for a quick chat with Ian Bishop. Pooran starts by thanking Jesus for the opportunity he has got. He says he is satisfied with his innings and they just tried to execute their plans. Tells that he was not thinking about his personal score and was just looking to help his team. On the pitch, he says though the boundaries are big here the wicket is a good one to bat on. On what he thinks of the total on board, he says it is a good total and they are confident and hopes that dew does not trouble them.
India started off well with the ball. They kept things tight at the start and were also picked up wickets at regular intervals but as Pollard and Pooran continued, the hosts lost control and they were carted away. Navdeep Saini bowled well in patches and that ball to pick up Chase was a corker but he succumbed to the pressure of the death overs. He was hammered all around the park. Not only him, Shami, Yadav and Thakur were taken apart in the end and they have a huge score to chase on the board.
53 runs in the last three overs has propelled West Indies to a total well above 300. It was Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard at the end which helped them get to this mark. What a performance! The visitors started slowly with Shai Hope and Evin Lewis getting to a 50-run stand in the 13th over. Then India made a comeback with two quick wickets. Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer steadied the ship with another 50-run stand but they too got out in quick succession. Then, came the match defining partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard. They stitched a record-breaking stand of 135 runs and by the time Pooran fell for a magnificent 89 runs, West Indies were well on their way to 300. Pollard, continued on his merry way, and his 10th ODI fifty got them to a total of 315 in their fifty overs.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the innings. Full on off, Pollard hits it hard towards long on. Kohli cleans it up before the ropes so just a single. WI 315/5 off their 50 overs.
49.5 overs (1 Run) Once again a full ball but Holder cannot get behind it. He just milks it to long on for a single.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Now a single. Very full on off, KP nudges it towards long on for one.
49.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Misses the yorker and ends up serving a low full toss. Pollard uses the long handle to its best and smokes it over the long off fence once again for his 7th biggie of the innings. Does not matter where the boundary is put them 10 rows back and KP will still tonk it.
49.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is out of here. Fuller on off, Pollard makes room and smashes it over the long off fence for a maximum. The fans are requested to wear helmets because the ball is flying here.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Holder squeezes it towards mid off for one.
Mohammed Shami will bowl the last over.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Much better. Wide yorker outside off, Pollard looks to hit it but misses.
48.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full toss and this out of here. It is on the stumps, Pollard clears his front leg and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Ohh! Direct Hit and he was gone. Forget that had Kuldeep given it to Saini then too he would have been gone. Good length ball on off, Holder hits it to the left of cover and takes off for a quick, suicidal single. Kuldeep gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end as Holder is well short. Saini tracking back tries to collect the ball but he misses and his hands disturb the stumps.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, KP strokes it through covers for one.
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Kieron Polard. His first fiufty in ODIs after a long, long time. He has been in and out of the ODI squad but now he is in as a leader and he has played a captain's knock here. Back of a length around off, Pollard crunches his punch through covers to get to his milestone.
48.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant batting! Full delivery on middle, Pollard hammers it away nicely towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
Navdeep Saini is back on.
47.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Holder is off the mark straightaway. Short around off, Holder looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes over the keepers head. It bounces inside the ropes and goes to the fence.
Jason Holder makes his way out to the middle.
47.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Pooran won't get to his ton but this has been a brilliant innings. He has added the much needed impetus to the innings but he won't be able to finish the innings off. Big wicket for India as this might just reduce the target by a few runs. Full outside off, Shardul smartly takes the pace off the ball. Nicholas looks to clear the cover fence but he cannot get behind it. The ball lobs high in the air. Jadeja comes running in from the deep and takes a simple catch. End of a mammoth 135-run stand. Highest for the 5th wicket for West Indies against India.
47.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whacked away! Short ball on off, Pooran pulls it over the square leg fence for a maximum. Moves to 89 with that.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, attempted off cutter around the leg. Pooran looks to clear his front leg and go over the on side in calypso style. The ball hits his inner thighs and goes behind Pant who is wrong footed. They take a couple as the fielder cleans it before the ropes.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is superb batting from Nicholas Pooran. He is playing to the field. Full outside off, Pooran clears his front foot and creams it through point for a boundary.
47.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shardul misses his line and sprays one down the leg side. Pooran looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! This is a very tough chance and credit him for the efforts here. Full outside off, Pooran throws his bat at it, looking to go over. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the left of the keeper. Pant dives and stretches to the fullest. He gets his hand to it but cannot hold onto it. The ball goes to the third man fence for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur returns for his last over.
46.6 overs (1 Run) This time gets past the fielder at cover and gets a single to end the over.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Dot ball. India need more of these. Fuller on off, Pooran hits it straight to cover.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Kieron can just hit to long on for a run. They need another maximum or a boundary in this over.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Pooran nudges it towards sweeper cover for one.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Very full around off, Pollard digs it towards mid off for a run. This is the record fifth wicket stand for West Indies against India.
46.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is just Pollard power. Bouncer outside off, Kieron drags it from there and hits it all the way over the square leg fence for a maximum.
Shami is back!
45.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Pollard whips it to the leg side and will keep strike for the next over.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Just short! Pooran is lucky here! Saini bowls a full toss on middle, Pooran looks to heave it away but the bat twists in his hand and the ball goes towards KL Rahul at deep mid-wicket. Rahul comes forward, dives but it falls short. A single taken.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saini is crumbling under pressure here! Short ball around off, Pooran hops and pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for another boundary. 12 runs have come from the over already.
45.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Pooran misses out this time! Short ball outside off, Nicholas looks to pull it but misses it.
45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! This though is thrashed with some power! Short ball on middle, Pooran pulls it with disdain towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. 100-run stand is also up between the two.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to welcome the bowler! Saini starts with a full delivery on off, Pooran hammers it past the bowler and into the fence for a boundary.