A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 316, are 283/5. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Jadeja drives it to mid off for a single. 50-run stand is up between the two. A much-needed one for India. They had lost some quick wickets and this partnership has steadied the ship.
Live Score
44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Short ball on middle, Jadeja pulls it to deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Jadeja comes forward and pushes it to mid off for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli whips it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
44.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Well bowling! Good length ball on off tailing in, Kohli looks to drive it but ball goes between the bat and pad. Kohli has to keep calm here.
Jason Holder is back into the attack.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli guides this to third man for a single.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Jadeja guides it uppishly to third man for a single. The fielder collects it on the bounce.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length delivery on middle, Jadeja whips it to mid-wicket where the fielder misfields allowing the batters to take a couple.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, Kohli tucks it to the leg side for a single.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery on middle, Jadeja whips it to deep square leg for a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery on middle, Kohli whips it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
Sheldon Cottrell has a change of ends.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Kohli dabs it towards third man for one.
42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent wrist work from Kohli. Pierces the gap to perfection. Floated on middle, Kohli flicks it right between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Now calmly pushes this tossed up ball on off to cover.
42.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smartly played. Shorter outside off, Kohli waits for it and then plays the late cut fine of the man at third man. Roston gives it a chase from third man and he puts in a dive as well but comes second best.
42.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jadeja flicks it to the on side for a single.
42.1 overs (0 Run) The stumps are off. It is a hit wicket. Nope! Shai Hope hit the stumps with his glove. On the body, Jadeja flicks it to short fine leg and the bails comes off the stumps. For a moment it looks like it is a hit wicket but Jadeja's patience shows that it was Hope who dislodged it.
Khary Pierre is back on. His figures read 6-0-36-0.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Jadeja flicks it and gets a single to get through the over.
41.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a single. This time Jadeja wants the second but Kohli turns it down.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Kohli taps it to point and looks for a quick run which would have ended in a disastrous run out. Jadeja says no for it.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Length deliver around off, RJ punches it to long on and eases to the other end.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes the first one quickly. He wants the second as well but Jadeja turns it down. 250 comes up with that.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Jadeja looks to defend but the ball moves away and it goes towards third man off the outer half of his bat for one.
Jason Holder is back on. 8-0-50-1 are his figures so far.
40.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jadeja tucks it to the on side for one. 11 off the over, a good one for the Indians. 68 needed in 54 balls now. Surely India's game to lose.
40.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region. They pick up a single.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Shortis on off, Jadeja punches it to the off side for one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, VK defends it with soft hands towards point and takes one.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent running but good effort from Cottrell as well. Good length ball outside off. Sheldon takes the pace off it. Jadeja looks to tap it down the off side but it hits him high on the bat. Jaddu looks at Kohli and his skipper calls for a quick run. Cottrell charges towards the ball and tries to show some footballing skill as he attempts to shoot it at the stumps. He kicks it with power but misses the stumps. Had he hit Kohli might have been in trouble.
40.2 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Poor from Cottrell. He misses his line and bowls it full down the leg side. Jadeja looks to flick but misses. Hope behind the stumps dives but fails to get there and the ball is off to the fence.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, Kohli flicks it wide of long on and gets a single.