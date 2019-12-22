A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.4 overs, West Indies are 250/4. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling. Slower bouncer on the body. Pollard is early in his pull and the ball hits him on the body. It goes to the off side but they do not take a single. Good over this for India. Just the 4 runs off it.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent bowling. Yorker, a very good one on middle. Pooran can just squeeze it to cover for one.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Single. Good field placement. Low full toss on off, Pollard hits it hard over the bowler's head. Ravindra Jadeja comes running in from long off and keeps it down to one.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off, Pooran just hits it towards the man at sweeper cover for one.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Very full on leg. Good bowling this as he saw Pooran trying to make room and carve this one on the off side. Nicholas has to readjust and ends up hitting it back to the bowler.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Pollard milks it down to long off for one.
Shardul Thakur come back on. His figures read 8-0-43-0.
43.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting from Pooran. He is a very good player. Low full toss on middle and off, Pooran makes room and just squeezes it in the gap between the fielder at short third man and the keeper for a boundary. Good end to finish a decent over from Shami. The partnership now moves to 90.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Full again on the stumps, Kieron glances it towards long on and gets a single.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Shami goes full now. Pollard taps it back to the bowler.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Pooran pulls it with power but there is a man in the deep so just one.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Pollard punches it to long on and gets a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Tough chance but still a chance. Very full ball outside off, Pooran looks to jam it out but it goes to the left of the keeper off the outside edge. Pant behind the stumps dives to his left and gets his hand to it but he cannot hold onto it. They take a single as the ball goes towards short third man.
Mohammed Shami is back on. 7-2-32-1 are his figures so far.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Pooran looks to punch it off the back foot but the ball goes off the inner half of his bat towards long on for a single. 16 off the over.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Pollard strokes it towards long off and takes another single.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Now he too nudges the next one down the off side and gets a single.
42.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR POORAN! That is smoked away. There is a fielder there but he is just a spectator like everyone else. Pooran gets to his fifty in style. Floated around off, Pooran smashes it over long off to get to his fifty. Boy, this guy is some player.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Now gently pushes it to long off and takes a single.
42.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pollard is going after Kuldeep here. Flighted ball on middle, Pollard hammers it straight down the ground for a huge maximum.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Short length ball on middle, Kieron works it to the mid-wicket region and takes a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Pollard pushes it to mid off.
41.4 overs (0 Run) This time, gets the yorker correct. It is bowled on off, Pollard digs it out to point.
41.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time the yorker ateempt does not go well for Saini! It ends up as a low full toss and Pollard flicks it to deep square leg for a boundary. There is a fielder stationed at fine leg but the ball is too far from him.
There is some obstruction behind the sightscreen and one of the batter has pointed that out. There is a slight delay due to it.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Pulled with power but there is protection in the deep. Bouncer around the body, Pooran hits the pull with power but KL Rahul is there in the deep so just a single.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Pooran defends it back to the bowler.
Navdeep Saini is back on. He has been the pick of the bowlers so far. Can he add more to his tally?
40.6 overs (1 Run) Drag down from Kuldeep. He is happy to get away with that as Pooran punches it to long on. 7 runs off the first over of the final Powerplay.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the edge but West Indies won't mind. Short and quicker around off. Pooran looks to cut but it goes off the edge towards the third man fence. 200 comes up with that.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Gives this air and bowls it short. Pooran punches it towards cover.
40.3 overs (1 Run) This one keeps low. It's around off and spinning away. Pollard can just squeeze it to the off side for one. Smart bowling this.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Wrong 'un around the pads. Pollard defends it. Yes he plays a proper front foot defense to it.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around the pads, Pooran just nudges it to wide long on and gives the strike to Pollard. Smart batting this from Nico.