A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 316, are 203/4. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
34.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Pant goes and now it depends more on Kohli to take India home. West Indies are coming back into this game very strongly. Slower delivery outside off, Pant looks to drive it but hits the inside edge and goes onto hitting the stumps. 4 down and still require 115 runs to win off 15 overs.
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length outside off, Pant drives it to mid off.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep square leg and gives Pant the strike.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish around off, Kohli drives it straight to the cover fielder.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli pushes it to cover-point and takes a single. 200 up for India. Still need 116 runs.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling from Paul! Drifts this down the leg side, Pant works it to fine leg and picks up his first boundary of the game.
33.6 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around leg, Kohli ducks under it.
33.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant, just brilliant. This is Kohli at his best. Full delivery on off, Kohli leans forward and thrashes the drive through mid off for another one of his sumptuous boundaries.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Pant drives it but the mid off fielder slides again and stops it. A single taken.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli guides it to third man for a single.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Full delivery outside off, Pant drives this crisply to cover but Pollard dives and makes a half stop. The batters manage to take a single.
Jason Holder is back on. 6-0-38-1, his numbers so far.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it but finds the mid-wicket fielder. No run.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to mid-wicket.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli defends it to point.
Rishabh Pant is the new man in.
Drinks Break! Well...well...well. 128 needed in 105 balls and the match is quite in balance. The match has suddenly jumped to life. India are still on top as they have their skipper and chase master, Virat Kohli out in the middle. He will be joined by a new batsman soon. The required rate is 7.31 so West Indies will know if they can get rid of Kohli then they will be on top.
32.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Iyer has to go and that is an excellent catch from Alzarri Joseph. Now the match has suddenly turned. Two quick wickets has pegged India on the back foot. Short of a length ball on middle, Iyer pulls it but finds Alzarri Joseph at deep square leg. Joseph runs forward, slides forward and takes a brilliant catch. Iyer asks the umpire whether the catch was clean and the umpire sends him on his way. The replays confirm that it was a clean catch. India still needed 128 from 105 balls.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Short of a length ball outside off, Iyer makes room for himself and looks to cut it but it goes off the top edge towards third man. Chase runs across from third man and tries to slide but fails to do so. It slides into the fence.
32.1 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle but does not bounce as much. Iyer ducks under it and it goes on the bounce to the keeper.
Keemo Paul replaces Roston Chase.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Iyer pushes this length ball on off to third man.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli guides it to third man and picks up a single.
31.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Joseph is not learning at all. Short of a length ball on middle, Kohli camps back and hammers the pull to deep mid-wicket for another into the fence.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Thrashed! Short ball outside off, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. It went fast and nobody moved. The required run rate is above 7 and Kohli looks settled out there. Dangerous signs for the visitors.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball on middle, Iyer flick it to fine leg for a single.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on the pads, Kohli flicks it to fine leg and picks up a single.
30.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
30.5 overs (2 Runs) Flighted ball outside off, Kohli drives it through extra cover and picks up a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Kohli plays it back to the bowler.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to cover.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter delivery outside off, Iyer punches it to deep cover and takes a single. Iyer is off the mark.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli whips it to long on for a single.