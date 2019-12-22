A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, West Indies are 162/4. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter delivery outside off, Pooran punches it to cover. He finishes with 10-0-54-1.
34.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
34.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to the leg side for a single.
34.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Jadeja goes short and outside off, Pooaran moves inside the crease and cuts it to the backward point region for a boundary.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Finally gets off the mark does Pollard. 7 balls it took. Loopy delivery on off, Pollard lunges forward and defends it to cover-point for a single.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Pooran works it to square leg for a single.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off. Pollard sways away from it. 6 balls done and Pollard is yet to get off the mark.
33.5 overs (0 Run) A really low full toss on off. Difficult to hit that. Pollard plays it towards mid on
33.4 overs (1 Run) Bouncer on off. Pooran eases his pull towards deep square leg and gets to the other end.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery around off, Pooran defends it towards cover.
Pollard is hurt and he is down with the physio out to have a check on him.
33.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! The impact is outside off and India lose their sole review. Poor review this from Virat Kohli. A real toe crusher yorker outside off. Pollard looks to dig it out but the ball hits his toe and goes behind. There is a huge appeal but the umpire does not agree. The batsmen meanwhile take a run. Kohli, Saini and Pant gather and discuss to go for the review or not. Kohli signals the 'T'. Replay rolls in and the Ball Tracker shows that the ball hit him outside the line of off stump.
LBW appeal taken upstairs. A real toe crusher but the impact seems to be an issue. It is indeed an issue as the Ball Tracker confirms it. India lose their sole review.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Pooran plays it through point for one.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Pooran works it to the mid-wicket region for a single. Jadeja hares after it and collect is.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Punched off the backfoot by the batsman.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe, Short ball outside off, Pooran punches it but it is uppish. Luckily, the point fielder collects it on the bounce.
32.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nobody moves! Flighted delivery on middle, Pooran plays the reverse sweep through the covers for a boundary. Nobody on the off side moved and it races away to the fence.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Pooran works it to mid-wicket.
32.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Pooran plays it back to the bowler.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Pollard works it to square leg for nothing.
31.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Terrific take from Pant! Saini bowls a bouncer way over Pollard who lets it go. Pant jumps up and saves a certain boundary.
31.5 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around off, Pollard sways away from it.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Full toss on middle and leg, Pollard looks to flick it but misses it to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the leg side.
The skipper, Kieron Pollard comes out to bat. He will need to play a captain's knock here for his side.
Drinks Break! Indians are clearly on top here. They have picked wickets and also jammed the run flow. West Indies need to find a way and put their foot on the gas but with two new man in that is not going to be easy.
31.3 overs (0 Run) BOWLED! TIMBER! What a delivery from Navdeep Saini. It is his ODI debut and he is definitely not showing any nerves. This ball certainly shows that. Yorker around middle, Chase looks to dig it out but ball sneaks under his bat and hits the off stump. Brilliant stuff from Saini. Chase had just started to get going and needed to continue on for his side but has to make the long walk back to the pavilion.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Pooran tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
31.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Short of a length delivery outside off, Pooran looks to cut it but misses the ball completely.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Some innovation shown by Chase! Flighted ball on middle, Chase bends and plays the paddle scoop over the keeper's head and into the fine leg fence for a boundary.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Nicholas pushes it to long off for a single.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Pooran punches it to point.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Pooran works it to the leg side.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy on middle, Pooran defends it back.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Chase flicks it wide of long on for a single.