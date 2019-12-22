A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 316, are 169/2. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Iyer defends it back to the bowler.
Shreyas Iyer joins his skipper out in the middle.
29.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul goes after playing another terrific innings! Had a great chance to score back-to-back tons but he misses out. Joseph bowls a short of a length ball on middle and leg, Rahul looks to pull it but it hits the gloves and goes up in the air. Shai Hope settles himself under it near short fine leg and takes a simple catch.
29.4 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled outside off, Rahul lets it go to the keeper.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Rahul guides it to the left of the point fielder and calls Kohli for a single.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery on off, Rahul stands tall and defends it to cover.
28.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. The batsmen have run through for a single.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Kohli whips this full delivery on middle to long on for a single.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, Kohli defends it out.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Kohli pushes it to cover.
28.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter delivery outside off, Kohli punches it off the back foot to deep cover. The fielder comes across and cleans up. The batters take two.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full delivery on middle, Kohli looks to flick it but it goes off the leading edge back to the bowler.
Roston Chase is back into the attack. 2-0-10-0, his figures so far.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Rahul cuts it to point.
27.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot from Rahul! This is excellent batting from Rahul. Full delivery on middle, Rahul beautifully flicks it uppishly over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Probably the shot of the match.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli guides it to third man for a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery outside off, Rahul drives it to deep cover for a single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Rahul tucks it to mid-wicket.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a short ball on middle, Kohli pulls it in front of square for a single.
Alzarri Joseph is back on. 3-0-14-0, his numbers so far.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for another single.
26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! It is lovely to see when Kohli plays these kind of shots! Short of a length outside off, Virat hops and thrashes it through the covers for a boundary. 150 up for India.
26.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Rahul looks to flick it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to point and the batters take a single.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball outside off, Kohli guides it to third man for a single.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Kohli drives but finds the cover fielder.
26.1 overs (0 Run) OHH! Short of a length ball outside off, Kohli looks to pull it but misses it.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket and will keep the strike for the next over.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul plays it to mid on and calls Kohli for a quick single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length outside off, Rahul pushes it to point.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Kohli punches it to deep cover and crosses over for another single.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Kohli pushes it to mid off for nothing.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul rocks on his back foot and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.