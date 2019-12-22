Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 316, are 142/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Kohli looks to defend it but misses to get hit high on the pads. No appeal as it was probably going above the stumps.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Kohli sways away from it.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Rahul punches it to point.
24.2 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Rahul pushes it to cover for nothing.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Kohli runs it to point for a single.
Keemo Paul is back on. 3-0-21-0, his numbers so far.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul defends it out onto the pitch off the back foot.
23.5 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to deep cover for a single.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicious! Kohli brings out hsi trademark drive. A half-volley outside off, Kohli leans forward and creams the drive wide of the mid off fielder for a boundary. First one for him in this innings.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Rahul punches it beautifully off the back foot to deep cover for a single.
23.2 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Good length ball on the middle stump line, Kohli looks to flick it but gets a leading edge on it which goes towards deep cover. A single taken.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Kohli drives it to the cover fielder. He fumbles but no extra run taken.
22.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, VK flicks it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Rahul strokes it to point for one.
22.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rahul sweeps it but cannot go past short fine leg.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Virat cuts it but there is a man in the deep so just a single.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and nudges it to long off for one.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very good shot but poor from substitute Hayden Walsh. Flighted on off, Rahul drives it by using his wrist to the left of cover. Walsh there fails to get down in time and the ball goes past him to the fence.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli looks to play it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Rahul flicks it to the leg side for a run.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul plays it to point.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Kohli is off the mark straightaway. Back of a length ball outside off, Virat cuts it towards deep point and gets underway.
A huge cheer from the crowd as the Indian skipper walks out to bat.
21.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! West Indies needed a wicket, the question was where it is coming from? The answer is Jason Holder. A lose shot from Rohit. His feet never moved and he would be very disappointed with it. Good length delivery outside off, the ball moves just a tad. Rohit takes it too lethargically and looks to drive with little to no foot movement. The ball takes the outside edge and goes straight into the gloves of Hope. Much needed breakthrough for the visitors. Can they use this as a springboard and get back in this game?
21.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul defends it with soft hands and takes a single as the ball goes to the off side.
Bowling change. Jason Holder is back on. West Indies need a wicket but where is it coming from?
20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done. Tossed up on off, Rohit gets down on one knee and sweeps it from the middle of his bat over backward square leg for a boundary.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, RS punches it to cover.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Rahul taps it to point and eases to the other end.
20.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on the body, Rahul comes down the track and glances it to the on side for a run.
20.1 overs (1 Run) In the air....but safe. Lewis had time to go for it but he decides not to attack the ball. Floated on off, Rohit gets down on one knee and goes for a slog sweep. He does not time it well and hits it high in the air. Lewis in the deep loses the ball in the light and he hangs back to take it on a bounce.