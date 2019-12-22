Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.5 overs, West Indies are 98/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
24.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Hetmyer pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Chase punches it to the off side for a single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) OHH! Was that another dropped catch?
24.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Another one dropped by Pant! This one was a tough chance though! Loopy delivery down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to flick it but just kisses the bat towards fine leg. Pant moves to right but fails to hold on to it. A tough chance but it will go down nonetheless.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Hetmyer punches it to long off.
23.6 overs (1 Run) MISFIELD! Shorter in length outside off, Hetmyuer punches it to point where Navdeep Saini lets the ball through. The batters manage to pinch a single.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Hetmyer punches it off the back foot.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Chase pushes it to long on for a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on off, Roston blocks it to point.
23.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out by Chase back to the bowler.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Chase pushes it to point.
Kuldeep Yadav is back on.
22.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Flatter delivery on middle, Chase camps on his back foot and punches it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Shardul Thakur comes across from long off but is unable to reach it. First one for him in this innings.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Chase pushes it to point.
22.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated ball on middle, Roston works it to deep square leg and picks up a couple. The fielder comes after it and throws it to the keeper but Chase was in.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Hetmyer works it to deep square leg for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Flat one outside off, Hetmyer pushes it to cover.
21.6 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Chase pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Chase defends it out.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling from Shami! A short one around off, Chase hops to defend, drops his wrist in the end. The ball goes onto hit the body of Chase. No harm done.
21.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler off the front foot.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Hetmyer punches it off the back foot to deep cover for a single.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Chase drives it to sweeper cover and gets to the other end.
20.6 overs (2 Runs) Flighted on off, Shimron flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a brace to end the over.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Short and turning in to the southpaw. Hetmyer punches it to the left of the bowler. Jaddu gets down and saves runs for his side.
20.4 overs (2 Runs) Gives this one air on middle, Hetmyer flicks it behind square on the leg side and gets a couple.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Chase glances it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Chase taps it back to the bowler.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Chase defends it.