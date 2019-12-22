Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 316, are 32/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Sharma attempts to defend it but takes the outside edge back to the keeper. Hope dives forward but the ball falls short.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) Sharma solidly defends this good length ball back to the bowler.
4.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Nicely bowled! Sheldon bowls a good length outside off, Sharma looks to defend it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul punches it to cover and calls a loud no.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul gets behind the line and blocks it.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rohit defends it back to the bowler. 10 off the over. Good one for India.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Dot, six, dot, four. So what comes next? Another dot. He is toying with the West Indies players here as once again he does not disturb this length ball outside off.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The sound that made off the bat was enough to tell you how perfectly he hit it. Good length ball outside off, Rohit punches it like a Mohammad Ali punch through covers for a boundary. If he was hitting someone in a boxing match that would be a KO.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Now shows sensibility and leaves this ball outside off alone.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Don't even bother looking that has gone way over the fence. Rohit moves away from the stump and pulls this length ball way over the cow corner fence for a biggie. That is a crowd catch.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Rohit is in no hurry and he offers a good leave.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rahul glances it to the man on the on side.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on off, Rahul strokes it through backward point and gets a couple as Hetmyer from third man cleans it up.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, it shapes away a bit. Rohit looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer half of his bat and it goes towards third man for a single. Rohit equals Jayasuriya's record for most runs in a calendar year in international cricket.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent use of the feet. Rohit comes down the track and takes this ball on the up. It is away from him but he keeps his balance and slashes it through covers for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Now calmly lets this length ball outside off to carry to the keeper.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit is off the mark with a boundary just like his partner. A low full toss on off, Rohit shows great wrist work and flicks it right between mid-wicket and mid on for a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Rahul blocks it to get through the over. Good comeback from Holder after a poor ball first up.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around middle and leg. Rahul gets behind the line of the ball and blocks it.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around the pads, Rahul glances it to the on side.
1.3 overs (0 Run) If you could make out how confident a batter is then a good solid defense shows it and this one shows that Rahul is in good form. Fuller around off, KL defends it off the front foot from right of the middle of his bat and shouts a loud no.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Much better from Cottrell. Good length ball around off, Rahul defends it with a straight bat off his back foot.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul is off the mark and so are India. Poor ball from Holder to begin. It is a hit-me ball from Jason. It is on the pads, Rahul is in good touch and he says thank you very much as he elegantly flicks it over square leg for a boundary.
Jason Holder will bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good, solid start from Cottrell. He starts with a maiden. Back of a length on off, Rohit defends it to get through the first.
0.5 over (0 Run) Very good shot but straight to the fielder. Full around off, Rohit drives it right off the meat but straight to Pollard at cover.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Rohit lets it carry to the keeper. No swing for Cottrell so far.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full on off, Rohit pushes it back to the left of Cottrell. Rahul was out but as he sees the ball has come straight back, he dives back in.
0.2 over (0 Run) Cottrell goes full now and asks Rohit to go for a drive. He goes half heartedly at it but misses.
0.1 over (0 Run) Cottrell starts with a good length ball on off, Rohit defends it to point for nothing.
The run chase is all set to begin! India need 316 runs to win. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out to the middle along with the West Indian players. Sheldon Cottrell will open the bowling for the visitors.