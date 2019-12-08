A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 170/7. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
Shivam Dube says sending him at no. 3 was a plan, he backs himself in that position and he is pleased he played well. Informs he was told before that he will be batting at no. 3. States he likes playing power shots and that is his strength. Ends by saying the pitch was not easy to bat on and he felt he should be concentrating more on timing the ball and it worked well in the end.
Live Score
2nd T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 08, 2019
-
IND170/7 (20.0)63%Winning %
-
WI20/0 (2.5)37%
Play in Progress
West Indies need 151 runs in 103 balls at 8.79 rpo
- Lendl Simmons5 (8)
- Evin Lewis14 (9)
- Deepak Chahar 16/0 (1.5)
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/0 (1)
The target is a very competitive one and Windies will have to bat really well if they are to chase this down. The wicket is tacky and India will fancy themselves to defend it. Will there be a series decider? Stay tuned to find out for now, Dube is seen giving an interview.
The Windies bowling was very erratic! Too many extras, a lot of bad deliveries which did not help their cause. At one time, India were striking at above 9 per over which is very good on this wicket. Holder and Pollard were very poor with the ball. Walsh had a decent outing. Williams made a good comeback from the last game and Cottrell was decent. Overall though the Windies won't be very pleased with their performance.
The Indian innings once again saw an early wicket, this time it was Rahul. Rohit too did not contribute a lot. The Indian innings however was about a youngster, Shivam Dube. His first real opportunity to make amends with the bat and he grabs it. Promoted at no. 3 and Dube managed to score a blazing half century. The Indians were struggling at once but his knock took them in a commendable position. Pant then took over things once Shivam was dismissed, he kept losing partners at the other end but he continued scoring runs. At one stage 180 or 190 looked likely but the pitch really kept getting worse and India fell well short of the 18-run mark.
Just the 26 runs from the last 4 overs and the Windies have managed to pull things back nicely. However, it is India who will be the happier of the two sides walking back as one feels, the score on the board is more than enough on this surface.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end a fantastic last over by Cottrell! Just the 6 runs and a wicket from it. Short and on middle, Pant hits it through mid-wicket and takes two. INDIA END WITH 170!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Outside off, Chahar drags it through mid-wicket for one.
Deepak Chahar comes in to bat. But he will be on strike.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Out comes the salute. First wicket for Cottrell. One more slower one on off, Sundar waits for it and tries to pull. It hits the higher part and then lobs back gently to Sheldon who makes no mistake. This is a very good last over till now. 3 runs and a wicket. Two balls to go.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower short ball on off, Pant mistimes his stroke down to long on for one. The wicket seems to be getting worse as Pant is really struggling to time the ball.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) One more slower one on off, Pant waits for it and hits it wide of long on for two.
19.1 overs (0 Run) The bat has travelled to square leg! Wondering what I just wrote? I'll explain. A full ball outside off, Pant swings really hard but misses. The bat though slips out of his hand and goes as far as the square leg umpire.
Washington Sundar walks in to bat.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! KABOOM! The off pole is uprooted. You miss, I hit stuff! A slower one on off, Jadeja swings but is done in by the lack of pace. He misses and the stumps are shattered. A wicket to end the penultimate over. A good one by Williams, 8 runs and a wicket.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! Length and around off, Jadeja looks to play it away from his body but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) A full toss on the pads, Jadeja looks to use the pace of the bowler and just guide it towards fine leg but does not get it right. It goes towards deep backward square leg for two.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! This is shorter and on middle, Jadeja pulls it nicely towards deep mid-wicket. Walsh covers ground quickly, then dives and stops it. He parries it to Hetmyer who runs to his right from deep square leg. Two taken.
18.2 overs (1 Run) One more slower one on middle, Pant swings but does not get it off the middle. It goes through mid-wicket for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) One more wide! Down the leg side again, Pant swings but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Jadeja comes down the track way too early. It is banged short. Jadeja looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body. It rolls towards cover and a single is taken. Leg bye taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one down the leg side, Jadeja swings but misses. Wided. Too many extras have been bowled by the Windies.
Kesrick Williams to bowl his final one.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent fielding and a dot to end a very good over! Full and on off, Jadeja hits it hard to the right of the bowler who dives, sticks one hand out and stops it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided to the man at point.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball, it comes off very slow. Pant is way too early in the pull. It hits his body and rolls on the off side. Leg bye taken.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A little too straight again, this is worked through square leg for one.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one on middle, Jadeja looks to pull but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Jadeja comes down the track and Cottrell bangs it short. It is very short and it has been wided.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Direct hit and it would have been close! This is worked through mid-wicket with soft hands. The bowler runs after it. The batters take one and go for the second. The bowler has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
Sheldon Cottrell comes back on. His figures so far read 2-0-16-0.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has pierced the gap brilliantly! Once again the last ball ruins the over somewhat. A tossed up ball outside off, Pant bisects the fielder at deep cover and long off for a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) The googly and on middle, Jadeja looks to defend but it turns away, it goes off the outer half towards point for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Jadeja plays it to the left of the bowler.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Sword man, Ravindra Jadeja comes in to bat. Can he give the finishing touches to this Indian innings?
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Walsh gets another! He tosses it up outside off, Iyer looks to go big but the ball turns away. It goes off the outer half uppishly towards point where King takes a good catch. Half the side back in the hut for India. Can Windies keep them under 180?
16.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, it is left alone.
Hayden Walsh is back on.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second one from the over. This time it is Pant. Holder strays one on Rishabh's pads and Pant flicks it through square leg. Pure timing on this one. Pant spilts the gap between fine leg and mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Iyer nudges this length ball off his pads towards mid-wicket for a run.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully driven. Iyer read the length early and drives it uppishly through covers. The fielder at cover leaps but fails to get to the ball. The ball races to the cover fence for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, driven through covers. The fielder in the deep cleans it up as the batsmen cross ends.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full and angling on middle and leg, Iyer squeezes it towards square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, driven through covers for a run.