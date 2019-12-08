Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 171, are 135/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another big, big over this! Chahal tosses this up and on off, Simmons shuffles across, it ends up being in the zone and LS deposits it into the long on stand. 14 from the over, probably the over which turns the tide in West Indies' favor. 44 needed in 30.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A hit me ball this! All the pressure that was building has been released. A short one and on off, Pooran goes back and pulls it way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Clever! Bowls it quicker and just inside the tramline outside off. Pooran lets it be. Two dots in the three balls bowled.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, Simmons stays leg side of the ball and cuts it through point for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed towards cover.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on!
13.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Outside off, this is quicker. Pooran looks to drive but misses. End of an action-packed over, 14 runs and a wicket from it.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Nicholas Pooran walks out to bat.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! It is clean as a whistle! That is an absolute blinder. Virat Kohli is an absolute inspiration. Delivers with the bat when his team needs him and now does so in the field. Take a bow skipper! This is flatter and on middle, Hetmyer hammers it flat towards the long on fence. Kohli runs to his right, stretches his hands out and then takes a tumbling catch. He does exceptionally well to not slide onto the ropes. He indicates out straightaway. However, the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that the catch is a brilliant one. A huge wicket as Hetmyer was hitting the boundaries at will. The game once again hangs in the balance now.
Has Kohli taken a blinder? Well, he does indicate it is out but the umpire, to be sure has taken it upstairs. SOFT SIGNAL IS OUT!
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right on the ropes! This is even better than the last biggie! It is full and outside off, Hetmyer powers it over the cover fielder and it seems to have gone all the way. The umpire goes upstairs to check and it shows it is a maximum.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hetmyer loves playing Jadeja! Second biggie by him off Jadeja. It is slightly short and turning back into him. Hetmyer stays back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the pads, Simmons works it through square leg and gets to the other end. 100 up for West Indies.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) One more yorker on middle, Hetmyer plays it nicely through mid-wicket with soft hands and takes two. 8 from the over, a good one in the context of the game by Dube. 72 needed in the last 7 overs.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, Hetmyer jams it out towards covers.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding! Saves three does Chahal there. Shorter and around off, Simmons plays nice and late towards point. YC dives and pushes it away towards short third man. A single taken.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, a little too close to play the cut shot and hence, Simmons ends up chopping it on the off side.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! With third man up, short and outside off is not a ball you would want to bowl. Simmons cuts it over point and bags a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, it is angling away. Hetmyer looks to work it against the angle through the leg side but gets a leading edge through point for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, dragged towards the leg side for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off and Hetmyer once again hits it to Shivam Dube at short third man.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter once again and outside off, Shimron looks to drive it away from the body towards the off side but gets its off the outside half towards short third man.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slogged over! Jadeja goes flat and Hetmyer fetches it from outside off and slogs it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, pushed towards mid on for a run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Simmons keeps it out.
Ravindra Jadeja is on!
10.6 overs (0 Run) Two good deliveries to end! A yorker on middle, Hetmyer looks to jam it out, it hits the toe-end and goes to the keeper.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Slower one on off, Hetmyer looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Another good shot but just for one! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Makes most of the Free Hit. Also, it is a top class shot. It is very full, almost a yorker. Simmons uses the depth of the crease and hits it wide of long on for a one bounce boundary.
FREE HIT TIME!
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Hetmyer pushes it through covers for one. AND Dube has overstepped! The message is passed on from the third umpire and the next ball is a Free Hit.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked behind square on the leg side for one.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Sloppy work in the field! This is on the pads, it is worked towards short fine leg. Kumar dives over the ball and the batters take two.