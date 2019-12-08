 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 December 2019 22:11 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
WI vs IND Latest Score

Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 171, are 135/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.

14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another big, big over this! Chahal tosses this up and on off, Simmons shuffles across, it ends up being in the zone and LS deposits it into the long on stand. 14 from the over, probably the over which turns the tide in West Indies' favor. 44 needed in 30.

14.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.

14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A hit me ball this! All the pressure that was building has been released. A short one and on off, Pooran goes back and pulls it way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. IND vs WI: 2nd T20I: It's a SIX! Nicholas Pooran hits Yuzvendra Chahal. West Indies 120/2 (14.4 Ov). Target: 171; RRR: 9.56

14.3 overs (0 Run) Clever! Bowls it quicker and just inside the tramline outside off. Pooran lets it be. Two dots in the three balls bowled.

14.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, Simmons stays leg side of the ball and cuts it through point for one.

14.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed towards cover.

Yuzvendra Chahal is back on!

13.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Outside off, this is quicker. Pooran looks to drive but misses. End of an action-packed over, 14 runs and a wicket from it.

13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.

Nicholas Pooran walks out to bat.

13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! It is clean as a whistle! That is an absolute blinder. Virat Kohli is an absolute inspiration. Delivers with the bat when his team needs him and now does so in the field. Take a bow skipper! This is flatter and on middle, Hetmyer hammers it flat towards the long on fence. Kohli runs to his right, stretches his hands out and then takes a tumbling catch. He does exceptionally well to not slide onto the ropes. He indicates out straightaway. However, the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that the catch is a brilliant one. A huge wicket as Hetmyer was hitting the boundaries at will. The game once again hangs in the balance now. IND vs WI: 2nd T20I: WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer c Virat Kohli b Ravindra Jadeja 23 (14b, 0x4, 3x6). वेस्ट इंडीज 112/2 (13.4 Ov). Target: 171; RRR: 9.32

Has Kohli taken a blinder? Well, he does indicate it is out but the umpire, to be sure has taken it upstairs. SOFT SIGNAL IS OUT!

13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right on the ropes! This is even better than the last biggie! It is full and outside off, Hetmyer powers it over the cover fielder and it seems to have gone all the way. The umpire goes upstairs to check and it shows it is a maximum. IND vs WI: 2nd T20I: It's a SIX! Shimron Hetmyer hits Ravindra Jadeja. West Indies 112/1 (13.3 Ov). Target: 171; RRR: 9.08

13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hetmyer loves playing Jadeja! Second biggie by him off Jadeja. It is slightly short and turning back into him. Hetmyer stays back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. IND vs WI: 2nd T20I: It's a SIX! Shimron Hetmyer hits Ravindra Jadeja. West Indies 106/1 (13.2 Ov). Target: 171; RRR: 9.75

13.1 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the pads, Simmons works it through square leg and gets to the other end. 100 up for West Indies.

12.6 overs (2 Runs) One more yorker on middle, Hetmyer plays it nicely through mid-wicket with soft hands and takes two. 8 from the over, a good one in the context of the game by Dube. 72 needed in the last 7 overs.

12.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, Hetmyer jams it out towards covers.

12.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding! Saves three does Chahal there. Shorter and around off, Simmons plays nice and late towards point. YC dives and pushes it away towards short third man. A single taken.

12.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, a little too close to play the cut shot and hence, Simmons ends up chopping it on the off side.

12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! With third man up, short and outside off is not a ball you would want to bowl. Simmons cuts it over point and bags a boundary. IND vs WI: 2nd T20I: Lendl Simmons hits Shivam Dube for a 4! West Indies 96/1 (12.2 Ov). Target: 171; RRR: 9.78

12.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, it is angling away. Hetmyer looks to work it against the angle through the leg side but gets a leading edge through point for one.

11.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, dragged towards the leg side for a single.

11.5 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off and Hetmyer once again hits it to Shivam Dube at short third man.

11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter once again and outside off, Shimron looks to drive it away from the body towards the off side but gets its off the outside half towards short third man.

11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slogged over! Jadeja goes flat and Hetmyer fetches it from outside off and slogs it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. IND vs WI: 2nd T20I: It's a SIX! Shimron Hetmyer hits Ravindra Jadeja. West Indies 90/1 (11.3 Ov). Target: 171; RRR: 9.53

11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, pushed towards mid on for a run.

11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Simmons keeps it out.

Ravindra Jadeja is on!

10.6 overs (0 Run) Two good deliveries to end! A yorker on middle, Hetmyer looks to jam it out, it hits the toe-end and goes to the keeper.

10.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Slower one on off, Hetmyer looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.

10.4 overs (1 Run) Another good shot but just for one! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.

10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Makes most of the Free Hit. Also, it is a top class shot. It is very full, almost a yorker. Simmons uses the depth of the crease and hits it wide of long on for a one bounce boundary. IND vs WI: 2nd T20I: Lendl Simmons hits Shivam Dube for a 4! West Indies 82/1 (10.3 Ov). Target: 171; RRR: 9.37

FREE HIT TIME!

10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Hetmyer pushes it through covers for one. AND Dube has overstepped! The message is passed on from the third umpire and the next ball is a Free Hit. IND vs WI: 2nd T20I: Lendl Simmons hits Shivam Dube for a 4! West Indies 82/1 (10.3 Ov). Target: 171; RRR: 9.37

10.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked behind square on the leg side for one.

10.1 overs (2 Runs) Sloppy work in the field! This is on the pads, it is worked towards short fine leg. Kumar dives over the ball and the batters take two.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Greenfield International Stadium India vs West Indies 2019/20 India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer - Watch
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer - Watch
India vs West Indies: Lendl Simmons Fifty Helps West Indies Level Series With Eight-Wicket Win Over India
India vs West Indies: Lendl Simmons Fifty Helps West Indies Level Series With Eight-Wicket Win Over India
West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Virat Kohli Promotes Shivam Dube In Batting Order, Twitter Applauds Skipper
Virat Kohli Promotes Shivam Dube In Batting Order, Twitter Applauds Skipper
West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.