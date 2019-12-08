A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 134/4. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Pant jams it out towards mid-wicket for one. A very good over this by Walsh.
Live Score
2nd T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 08, 2019
-
IND170/7 (20.0)61%Winning %
-
WI19/0 (2.5)39%
Play in Progress
West Indies need 152 runs in 103 balls at 8.85 rpo
- Lendl Simmons5 (8)
- Evin Lewis14 (9)
- Deepak Chahar 15/0 (1.5)
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/0 (1)
14.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, it is eased down to long on for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) The googly, Pant plays a wristy shot towards short fine leg but for no runs.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Iyer stays back and slaps it through covers for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, it turns away. Iyer looks to play it late but gets beaten.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Iyer plays it late towards the off side for one. A successful over for Williams.
13.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one on off, Iyer seems to be foxed by the lac off pace. He does well to take one hand off the handle and push it along the ground to covers.
13.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant takes full toll of it with a very cheeky shot. Have to say, he did brilliantly to get that away. It is a very low full toss outside off. Pant plays the paddle, he somehow manages to get it past the short fine leg fielder and into the third man fence.
FREE HIT TIME!
13.3 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batter, it is eased down to long on for one. And once again has Williams overstepped as the third umpire sends the message to the on-field umpire. Free Hit coming up.
Shreyas Iyer comes in to bat replacing his skipper.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Absolute silence here in the stadium. The battle between Kohli and Williams is won by the latter this time. He does not get the notebook out though just puts his finger on the lips and signals that he would probably remain quiet. Sees Kohli come down the track and bangs it short. Kohli looks to guide it towards short third man but fails to get on top of the bounce. It hits the higher part of the bat and lobs towards that fielder. Simmons takes a dolly. Wickets is the only way West Indies can stop this run flow.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Pant flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
Kesrick Williams comes back on!
12.6 overs (0 Run) Straight to the fielder! Kohli misses out there. A gift for him, it is a full toss outside off. VK hits it hard but straight to covers. Despite the boundary, just the 7 from the over.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Shorter and on middle, Kohli pulls it through wide mid on. Long on gets across and keeps it down to two.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dragged to the fence! Not off the middle but Kohli once again won't care. This is outside off, Kohli goes down on one knee and drags it through mid-wicket. It is in the gap and it races away.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kohli goes back and guides it to point.
12.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is one ball which will get the Indian spinners very excited. Flatter and on off, it pitches and turns away. Beats the outside edge of Kohli's bat as he tries to defend.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on the leg pole, Pant somehow sweeps it through square leg for one. A good shot in the end as it was dipping on him.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! The last ball spoils the over! 8 from it in the end! Kohli makes room and this is bowled on a length around off. Kohli looks to loft it on the up but it flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
A halt in play as Kohli has an issue with his bat. Change of bats for him.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Two now! A low full toss on the pads, it is worked through backward square leg for two.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A single! Fuller and outside off, it is hit through covers for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers and a single is taken. Just the single from the first three balls of the over.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Kohli strokes it to mid off.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Kohli makes room and Holder follows him with a short one. Kohli ends up chopping it to point.
Jason Holder comes back on. 2-0-22-1 are his figures so far.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Off the mark with a biggie in the last match and off the mark with a biggie in this one too. This is floated up outside off, Pant goes down on one knee and clears the cover fence. End of an eventful over, 11 runs and a wicket.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
10.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Kohli is in! He brilliantly grounded his bat there! This is flatter and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket and the batters go for a run. The fielder scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and it shows Kohli is in. He was at full stretch when he was grounding his bat. Perfect way to do so.
Run out check sent upstairs. Initial replays show that the Indian skipper has dragged his bat back in time.
Rishabh Pant walks in to bat. Can he play the way he is known for? Hit or perish style.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Walsh does get his man. The missed chance does not count for a lot. Pollard will be a relieved man as Dube was taking the game away from his side. End of an electrifying knock by Dube. He kept going after the bowler, he sees the flight on this one which is tossed outside off. Dube swings but only ends up slicing it up in the air towards extra cover where Hetmyer goes back and makes no mistake. West Indies now will look to crawl back into the game.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, this one stays low. Dube looks to power it again but misses.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What just happened there? Did he lose it in the lights? Probably yes. The googly on off, it is outside off, Dube hammers it uppishly down towards long on. Pollard there gets in line of the ball. It seems like it would be an easy catch for him but then he seems to have lost the sight, he looks to take evasive action but the ball hits his body and rolls to the fence. Fortunate boundary.