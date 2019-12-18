A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 388, are 56/0. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On a length closer to off pole, pushed towards mid off by Hope. 56/0 at the end of Powerplay 1. A good one for the visitors.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Lewis defends but the ball takes the outer half of the bat and goes through point for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On a shortish length on off, Lewis stays on the back foot and punches it towards cover.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fuller and outside off, Lewis is rooted to his crease as he attempt a heave over long off, only to hit the air with his willow.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A good length ball just outside off, Hope tucks it towards the leg side and takes off for a quick single. The fielder there gets the ball and fires a throw at the non-striker's end but misses. Hope was in though so it would not have mattered.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hope taps it off the back foot towards point.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! That is a lovely dive by Lewis which saves him. Brilliant from Evin. A full stretch dive. A good short one on middle, Lewis looks to pull but gets a top edge which lands in no man's land in the square leg region. The batters take one and go for the second. Iyer hares after it from square leg, picks the ball up and fires it to the keeper. Pant collects it and whips the bails off. An appeal and up goes the umpire. Replays roll in and they show Lewis is safe.
Run out? India are very confident. The umpire has taken it upstairs. Lewis is the man in question.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A good short one and on the body, it skids through. Hope is hurried into the pull shot. It hits the glove and goes towards fine leg for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent piercing of the gap and brilliant timing! This is fuller and around off, Lewis leans into it and creams it through covers. Just put bat to ball there. 50 up for the Windies.
8.2 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the pads, Hope works it through the leg side for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Hope closes the face of the bat too early as he tries to play on the leg side. He gets a soft leading edge towards cover.
Change of ends for Shardul Thakur.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler. So just the boundary in the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback by Shami! This lands on off and once again moves away late. Lewis hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The fielder dives over the ball and a welcome boundary for the Windies. It releases the pressure that was buidling. Fuller and around off, Lewis drives it square on the off side. Jadhav at cover-point dives over the ball and a boundary results.
7.3 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! This starts on off and it is on a length. It moves away late. Lewis is drawn into playing at it and he gets beaten.
7.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Loose stroke! Way too full and wide outside off, Lewis goes after it without any foot movement. Gets beaten.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! On the pads, it is a slower one. Hope shuffles right across and works it fine on the leg side for a boundary. Back-to-back boundaries. Excellent over for the Windies.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time gets hold of the pull shot! It is shorter in length. Won't be troubling Hope at this pace. He pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, Hope looks to go too hard at it but it goes off the inner half back towards the bowler.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On off and it is shorter in length, Hope pushes it to covers.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Some excitment among the Indian players! No review in the end! A slower short one outside off, Hope looks to pull but misses. Pant takes it low. Pant is not interested but there are a few players appealing. Nothing from the umpire though. Snicko shows nothing.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A slower one fuller and outside off, Hope leans into it and strokes it to cover-point. An extra man on the off side now.
A halt in play as Lewis has some issue with his shoe. It seems to have gotten sorted now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, Lewis lets it go to the keeper.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Lewis drives it well but straight to the cover fielder.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over the keeper's head. Shami bangs this one on middle, Lewis pulls but the ball takes the top edge and goes to the fence over the keeper's head.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Lewis looks to punch off the back foot but it comes off the inner half of the bat.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Lewis wanted to leave but he is late in doing so. The ball hits the bat and goes to point.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads on a good length. Hope looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. A leg bye taken as it goes towards Pant behind the wicket.