9.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, driven well but straight to the cover fielder. 55/0 in the first Powerplay. 11 from the over.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, flicked well but straight to mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Second maximum for Rahul. A loopy ball on middle, Rahul skips down the track and tonks it over wide long on fence for a maximum. 50-run stand is up between the two.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Rahul defends it towards covers.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rohit nudges it towards mid-wicket and changes ends.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) Edged and Four! First slip and it would've gone straight down the throat of that fielder. Flights it outside off and makes it turn away. Rohit comes forward to drive but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards short third man. Roston Chase there is late in diving to his right which means the ball will race to the thrid man fence.
Change of ends for Pierre.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single. A full ball on middle for Rohit. He gently pushes it straight back the bowler and takes off for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and just outside off, driveable length. Rahul drives well but Cottrell moves to his left and makes a sliding stop. Just a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, KL defends it coming forward.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Another shortish length around off, Rahul taps it towards point.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length ball on middle, Rohit pulls it gently towards mid-wicket for another run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Paul starts with a short of a length ball middle, Rahul pulls it nicely but only a single as there is a protection in the deep.
Just one over for Spin as Keemo Paul is into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Rohit plays it straight to mid off once again. Just two from the over. Another tight one from Holder.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Another ball on the stumps, Rohit this time flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs before the long on fielder can get to the ball.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads, angling into the right-hander. Rohit flicks it straight to mid on. KL wanted a single there but Rohit shows no interest.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Rohit drives well but can't find the gap. Goes straight to Hetmyer at mid off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball just outside off, Rohit is right on the back foot to defend it towards the off side.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rohit taps it towards point off the back foot.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, pushed through mid on for a single by Rohit. 5 easy runs for the Indians.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it on middle, Rahul strokes it towards long off for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, tapped through cover for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted fuller ball on middle, Rahul tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Pierre starts with a full ball on off, Rohit pushes it through mid off for a single.
Bowling change! Spin in the 7th over. Khary Pierre, the debutant to bowl now.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered over backward point! Holder cannot finish the over well. Bowls it short and wide outside off. Rahul waits on the back foot and flays it over backward point for the first maximum of the game.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul comes forwards and defends it towards cover off the front foot. 5 dots in a row. Can he finish the over well?
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul taps it towards gully.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Nice lines and lengths these from Holder. Another ball in the channel outside off, Rahul makes another leave.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length. Rahul covers his stumps and leaves it alone.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish length from Holder and just outside off, Rahul pushes it towards Holder at first slip.