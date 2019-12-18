 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:18 December 2019 20:59 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

WI vs IND Latest Score

Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.3 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 388, are 259/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.

39.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Pierre keeps it out.

39.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower bouncer, this is outside off. Paul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

39.4 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer! Paul pulls early to get beaten.

39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bullet pas the bowler! Shami looking for the yorker bowls it full on off, Paul drills it past the bowler and it races to the fence. Shami there pulled his hand away from the bullet. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: Keemo Paul hits Mohammed Shami for a 4! West Indies 256/8 (39.3 Ov). Target: 388; RRR: 12.57

39.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and down the leg side. Pierre looks to pull but gets it to fine leg off the inner half. A single.

39.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, driven to mid off.

Mohammed Shami is back!

38.6 overs (0 Run) Follows the batter and darts it short, pushed back to Jadeja.

38.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Short one from Jadeja on the middle, Paul backs away and deposits it over deep mid-wicket for another maximum. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: It's a SIX! Keemo Paul hits Ravindra Jadeja. West Indies 251/8 (38.5 Ov). Target: 388; RRR: 12.27

38.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle, pushed towards point.

38.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, pushed to the right off the bowler.

38.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, turned towards mid-wicket for a single.

38.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off on a shortish length, pushed back to Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja is back on!

37.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Paul goes for the drive but gets an inside edge on the pads.

37.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Paul pushes it back to the bowler.

37.4 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length ball on middle, Pierre pulls it to deep square leg for a single.

37.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Another one, this time over Pant's head. Another bumper from Thakur, this one is on middle, Pierre looks to pull once again, it takes the top edge and flies over leaping Pant. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: Khary Pierre hits Shardul Thakur for a 4! West Indies 243/8 (37.3 Ov). Target: 388; RRR: 11.60

37.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED and FOUR! Good length ball outside off, Pierre slashes hard at it gets a thick outside edge. It flies to the right of Pant and into the third man fence. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: Khary Pierre hits Shardul Thakur for a 4! West Indies 239/8 (37.2 Ov). Target: 388; RRR: 11.76

37.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Good length ball just outside off, Pierre pokes at it to get beaten.

36.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pierre goes for the massive slog but gets an inside edge which goes to deep square leg for a single. Kuldeep needs to wait for his 100th ODI victim then. Still, excellent figures for him tonight, 10-0-52-3 is what it reads.

36.5 overs (1 Run) Short and around middle, pulled behind square leg for a single.

36.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

36.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Paul looks to tap it off the back foot but gets an inside edge on this one.

36.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive blow! Full and in the arch Paul. He sits down and mows it over deep mid-wicket. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: It's a SIX! Keemo Paul hits Kuldeep Yadav. West Indies 233/8 (36.2 Ov). Target: 388; RRR: 11.34

36.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... but lands in no man's land. Full and on off, Pierre goes for the slog sweep but gets a top edge which goes over short fine leg. There's no one there and it goes behind for a single.

35.6 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer around off, Pierre rolls his wrists and pulls it behind square leg for a single.

35.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Paul drives it towards mid off and takes off a quick run as Kohli is standing right at the edge of the ring.

35.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

35.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball on off, pushed towards covers.

35.2 overs (2 Runs) A bouncer on middle, Paul goes for the pull but the connection is not right. The long on fielder is inside the ring. A couple of runs for Paul.

35.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled towards deep square leg for a single. It goes to the fielder on the bounce.

India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam India vs West Indies 2019/20 India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
