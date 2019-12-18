Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.4 overs, India are 208/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
34.6 overs (1 Run) One more single as Rohit easily clips this through square leg.
Live Score
2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Dec 18, 2019
-
IND387/5 (50.0)93%Winning %
-
WI82/2 (15.0)7%
Play in Progress
West Indies need 306 runs in 210 balls at 8.74 rpo
- Shai Hope41 (43)
- Roston Chase2 (5)
- Ravindra Jadeja 10/0 (2)
- Kuldeep Yadav 2/0 (1)
34.5 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, this is worked towards mid-wicket and Rahul moves onto 96. He is just a boundary away now.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Looks to bowl a yorker but ends up bowling it down the leg side. Wided as Rahul misses his flick.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Rahul looks to slap it hard but ends up chopping it on the off side.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Rohit misses out there! On the pads, Rohit looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Extremely full and on the pads, Rohit works it to the man at mid-wicket.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Rahul makes room but is followed by Joseph. He pushes it through covers for one.
Alzzari Jospeh is back on.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) Shortish ball down the leg side. Rohit paddles it uppishly towards fine leg. Keemo paul comes forward and looks to catch but it lands just short of him and eventually goes past him. It rolls towards the fence but Paul gets up and fields before it can touch the ropes. A couple of runs for Rohit.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, punched towards long on for a run. 200 up for the hosts.
33.4 overs (1 Run) There it is! Another ODI ton for Rohit, 7th in 2019, his 28th in ODIs. What a time he is having. He takes the helmet off and raises the bat to accept the applause from the crowd. He gets there by gently tapping this good length ball on middle towards mid on. What consistency this man has shown. With another 98 legal deliveries left, how many can Rohit score?
33.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Rohit hops it pushes it to the right of the bowler.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Rahul punches it through mid on for a single. Huge cheer as Rohit gets the strike.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball angled itno the batter, Rohit tucks it towards short backward square leg and takes off for a single. Cottrell there hares after the ball and fires the throw at the non-strikers end but misses. Rohit moves to 99.
Drinks! Another hour of play goes to the Indian openers. Rohit is just two away from a ton while Rahul needs 8 more. They are in the grove now and would look to power India to a massive total. The visitors, are still looking for a scalp. They need a few very quickly. Will this coming phase give them some happiness or will the Indians continue the hammering? Jason Holder to bowl post the mini-break.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed for a single through mid off.
32.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over long on! Short ball on middle, Rohit hangs on the back foot and deposits it way over the long on fence for a maximum. Three away from his ton.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to cover.
32.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Seeing the batter skip down the track, Pierre goes short and wide. However, Rohit adjusts well and slaps it over the cover region for a boundary. Moves into the 90s.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, worked towards mid-wicket for a run.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish around off, Rohit punches it through point for a single.
Khary Pierre returns. 7-0-44-0 are his numbers.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Another very quick delivery and on middle, it is worked to the man at mid-wicket. Another good over by Chase.
31.5 overs (1 Run) One more single as this is hit down to the fielder at long off.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, it is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
31.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Anther one fired on the stumps, Rohit checks his shot by taking a hand off the handle. It goes down to long off for one.
31.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Quicker and flatter and outside off, it is on the shorter side. Rohit looks to cut it late but is beaten by pace.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Too close to cut this one. Good length ball just outside off. Rahul is cramped for room as he cuts to get beaten.
30.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rohit turns it towards fine leg for a single.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Landed just in front of the rope. A short of a length ball outside off, Rohit slams it over the bowler's head. It looked as if hit the fence on the full and hence the third umpire has been called in. After a few replays, he deems it as a boundary.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Short and wide outside off, Rahul cuts it nicely through point. He is off the run quickly as he thinks he has the chance of the second. Rohit though is not sure as to which end the throw will come. He is going lazily. The throw from deep point comes at the non-striker's end. A fielder who is backing up, gets the ball and then looks to run Rohit out. He hits the stumps and they refer it upstairs. Rohit is in though.
Direct hit taken upstairs. Looks safe but that was very lazy stuff from Rohit. Yes, well in. So, Rohit is safe.
30.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on the middle stump line, Rahul flicks it nicely for a couple through mid-wicket.