29.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off and middle, stroked through mid off for a run.
Live Score
2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Dec 18, 2019
-
IND387/5 (50.0)93%Winning %
-
WI82/2 (15.0)7%
Play in Progress
West Indies need 306 runs in 210 balls at 8.74 rpo
- Shai Hope41 (43)
- Roston Chase2 (5)
- Ravindra Jadeja 10/0 (2)
- Kuldeep Yadav 2/0 (1)
29.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg and on a fuller length, Rohit tucks it behind square for a single.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Rohit skips down the track and blocks this fuller ball outside off.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Fires this one on off, Rahul eases a single through mid off.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, again stroked straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Rahul comes forward and pushes it towards mid-wicket.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rohit drives well but finds the cover fielder.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball outside off, Rohit works it towards long on for a run.
28.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked towards deep square leg using the wrists for a single.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one outside off, Rohit squeezes it out towards point.
28.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept nicely! Fuller ball around off, Rohit gets in the position and sweeps it nicely to the deep square leg fence.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one outside off, Rohit pushes it towards point.
27.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rohit pushes it towards long on for a single.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, worked towards square leg for a single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed towards long off for a single.
27.2 overs (1 Run) In the air again, dropped this time. Hetmyer should've had pouched it, especially after doing all the hard work of getting under the ball. Full ball on middle, Sharma goes for the slog sweep but gets a top edge which goes high in the sky. Hetmyer from long off comes running forward and gets under the ball but eventually spills it.
27.1 overs (0 Run) In the air... but falls short of the fielder there. Another flighted ball outside off, Rohit goes to cut but finds a thick outside edge which falls short of short third man.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter and on middle, Rahul stays back and keeps it out. A good over this by Pierre.
26.5 overs (0 Run) In the air... but short! On the shorter side and outside off, Rahul looks to cut but there is extra bounce. It goes off the top edge and uppishly but just short of the short third man fielder who makes a good stop in the end.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Well played in the end! This is flatter and on middle, it skids through. Rohit gets his bat down quicly and keeps it out.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up and on off, Rahul gently pushes it down to mid off and takes one.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, Rahul stays back and slaps it through covers. It is wide of the sweeper and two is taken.
25.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
25.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Around off this time, pushed through mid on for a single.
25.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Third wide of the over. It pitches on middle and turns down the leg side.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Around off on a shortish length, punched through mid off for a single. 150 up for India.
25.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Rahul tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another one down the leg side. Rahul this time lets it be. Called wide again.
25.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! What was that? Way down the leg side. Rahul looks to pull but makes no connection. Wided by the umpire.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on off, Rohit waits and pushes it for a single through mid on.