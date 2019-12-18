 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:18 December 2019 15:22 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
WI vs IND Latest Score

24.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Rahul pushes it towards point off the back foot.

24.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, tucked towards long on for a single towards mid on.

24.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish around off, punched towards mid off.

24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor line from Cottrell and he is punished! Short and down the leg side, Rohit moves and pulls it to deep square leg fence for a boundary. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma hits Sheldon Cottrell for a 4! India 144/0 (24.3 Ov). CRR: 5.87

24.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to deep cover for a single.

24.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, 107.2 kph. Rohit though waits and looks to nudge it towards the leg side. It hits the handle of the bat and goes towards short fine leg for a single.

23.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, pushed towards cover-point for a single.

23.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

23.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! A good length ball outside off. Rahul goes for the cut but finds thick outside edge. It flies past the wicket keeper and goes to the fence behind him. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: KL Rahul hits Keemo Paul for a 4! India 136/0 (23.4 Ov). CRR: 5.74

23.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked towards the leg side for a single.

23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicate! A short of a length ball outside off. Poor delivery with the third man fielder in the circle. Rohit just guides it to the right of the short third man fielder and into the fence. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma hits Keemo Paul for a 4! India 131/0 (23.2 Ov). CRR: 5.61

23.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball just outside off, Rohit pushes it towards cover-point.

22.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball around off, punched towards mid off off the back foot.

22.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, tapped towards cover off the back foot.

22.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Rohit stays on the back foot and runs it down to third man for a single.

22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length ball on off, Rohit looks to go downtown straight. As he does it, one hand comes off the handle but he still manages to get enough power behind the shot to earn another boundary. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma hits Sheldon Cottrell for a 4! India 126/0 (22.3 Ov). CRR: 5.6

22.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, it is defended.

22.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball outside off, Rahul taps it through point for a single.

Sheldon Cottrell returns. Hasn't been at his best in this game. 3-0-21-0 are his figures so far.

21.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Helped to the deep square leg fence for his 43rd half ton. A short of a length ball down leg. Rohit swivels and pulls it gently to the deep square leg fence. Gets a thumps up from skipper. With 29 overs to go, can the duo convert this into massive tons?

21.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rohit goes towards the log side to make room, he does so but can only push it towards point.

21.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again, pushed through cover-point for a single.

21.3 overs (0 Run) Another ball which is of shortish length and on off. Rahul pushes it towards cover off the back foot. As he played that shot, one hand came off the handle of the bat.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Takes the pace off from this one and beats Rahul. It is slightly short and just outside off. Rahul is early in his pull as he misses to get bat on the ball.

21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Short and wide to start with from Paul. Rahul goes on the back foot and smashes it through point once again for another boundary. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: KL Rahul hits Keemo Paul for a 4! India 116/0 (21.1 Ov). CRR: 5.48

Keemo Paul is back for his second spell.

20.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball just outside off, Rahul pushes it towards cover-point and takes a single.

20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the off side this time. Short and wide outside off, Rahul hangs on the back foot and slaps it through point to get consecutive boundaries. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: KL Rahul hits Alzarri Joseph for a 4! India 111/0 (20.5 Ov). CRR: 5.32

20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely flicked! Full ball on middle, Rahul flicks it to the deep square leg fence. He is looking in brilliant touch. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: KL Rahul hits Alzarri Joseph for a 4! India 107/0 (20.4 Ov). CRR: 5.17

20.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked for a single.

20.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish just around off, blocked towards the off side.

20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat though! A shortish length ball around off, Rohit looks to slam it over long on but fails to time it cleanly. However, the ball goes to the wide long on fence as there is no protection. 100 up for India. IND vs WI: 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma hits Alzarri Joseph for a 4! India 102/0 (20.1 Ov). CRR: 5.05

