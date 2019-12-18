A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.3 overs, India are 103/0. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed towards cover.
Live Score
2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Dec 18, 2019
-
IND387/5 (50.0)93%Winning %
-
WI82/2 (14.5)7%
Play in Progress
West Indies need 306 runs in 211 balls at 8.70 rpo
- Shai Hope41 (42)
- Roston Chase2 (5)
- Ravindra Jadeja 10/0 (2)
- Kuldeep Yadav 2/0 (0.5)
19.5 overs (0 Run) In the channel outside off, it is left alone.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rohit skips down the track and looks to hammer it over long on fence but his bat face gets closed and the ball goes towards deep square leg along the ground for a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball outside off, Rohit is rooted to his crease as he looks to cut.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, KL goes on the back foot and punches it past the diving point fielder for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, pushed towards cover.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball down the leg side, way down the leg side. Rahul looks to tuck it towards fine leg but misses out. Wided by the umpire.
18.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Rohit stays on the back foot and taps it onto the pitch on the leg side. A maiden from Joseph.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full on the stumps again, Rohit flicks but finds mid on again.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed to mid on off the back foot.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball angled into the right-hander, Rohit tucks it towards square leg.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full and the pads, Rohit looks to flick but gets it towards mid on off the back of the bat.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller length ball around off, Rohit watchfully defends it on the off side.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot again.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Another one holding off the surface. Is this on the slower side? A length ball outside off, Rahul looks to push at that away from his body and gets a thick inside edge which misses the off stump. Shai Hope stops it to his left.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Similar ball, this time KL manages to punch it sweetly towards point but straight to the fielder.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, Rahul looks to force this through the off side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. Could have so easily dragged it on!
Jason Holder is back on. 4-0-13-0 so far.
Drinks! Excellent start for the Indian openers and they seem to get better with every over. Rahul has already raked up a half ton while Rohit is just 10 away. The two are already nearing 100-run stand and would look to make it a massive stand. The visitors, on the other hand, need a wicket or two very quickly or else they will be in for massive total.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A good length ball outside off, Rohit pokes at the ball without any feet movement to get beaten. Just a run from the over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, tapped towards cover-point.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rohit taps it towards the off side and calls for a single. Rahul is off the blocks quickly from the non-striker's end. However, seeing Joseph haring at the ball, Rohit sends Rahul back. No casualty done.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Rohit blocks it out.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Rahul flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahul taps it towards point.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rohit flicks but finds short third man.
15.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL! Brilliant start of this game from him. A full ball on off, Rahul pushes it through point to reach to his 5th ODI half ton. Can he covert this one into a big daddy hundred?
15.4 overs (0 Run) Full on the pads, Rahul looks to sweep but misses.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! Short and on middle, Rahul waits on the back foot and then pulls it over deep mid-wicket for his third maximum to move to 49.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, worked towards the leg side.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air... but short of the fielder. A flighted ball on middle, Rahul gets in the position to sweep but because of the extra bounce he manages to top edge it just outside the ring at square leg. Pooran from deep comes forward and looks to catch but he cannot get there.