Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, India are 27/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven straight to the cover fielder by Rohit. 9 from the over.
Live Score
4.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Rahul drives again but this one goes to third man off the thick outside edge for a single.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gift from Cottrell and Rahul accepts it. A full toss outside off, Rahul drives it through point and cover to earn second boundary of the over. Easy picking this one.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on the body, Rahul stays on the back foot and pushes it towards mid-wicket.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Slightly short and outside off, Rahul stands tall and punches it past the diving cover fielder. It races to the fence.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul defends it out.
3.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, Rohit defends it out.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided through third man for a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Over the point fielder! Shortish length ball outside off, Rohit cuts it over flying Pierre for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Rohit pushes it towards cover.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rohit attempts driving on the up but misses out.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not form the middle of the bat but Rahul won't mind. A full ball outside off, Rahul drives but finds a thick outside edge which flies through third man for a boundary.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rohit flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Edged but does not carry! Played with the soft hands there, did Rohit. Good length ball just outside off, Rohit pokes at the ball with the soft hands. An outside edge is induced but goes to Holder on the bounce.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Rohit pushes it towards cover and thinks for a run. However, KL is not interested.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Rohit misses out on a full toss! A juicy full toss outside off, Rohit drives it well but straight to mid off.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! A poor ball with short fine leg inside the circle. A bumper but way down the leg side. Rohit pulls it over the short fine leg fielder and into the fence. First boundary of the game.
Cottrell was charging in but Rohit moves out of the batting stride. Points about some sightscreen issue.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Just behind good length area and outside off, KL covers his stumps and lets it be. 4 from Holder's first. Excellent first two overs from the Windies opening bowlers.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Sprays on the pads, Rohit flicks but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and they take a leg bye.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Yes and no for the run but they eventually complete it. Another good length ball outside off, Rahul tucks it towards short third man and takes another run. Rahul was not looking at the non-striker as he took off for the run. He eventually completed it.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses out and gets hit on the pads.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, this time, Rohit waits and runs it down towards third man for a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Rahul is underway on the first ball. Good length ball outside off, Rahul waits and then pushes it towards third man for a single.
Jason Holder to share the new ball with Cottrell from the other end. He was brilliant in the first Powerplay in Chennai. Can he do something similar again?
0.6 over (0 Run) Around off on a length, Sharma defends it onto the pitch. Tight start from Cottrell once again. Just three from the over.
0.5 over (2 Runs) First runs off the bat. A shortish length ball around off, Rohit stands tall and punches it past the diving Lewis at cover. The mid off fielder chases it down and keeps it to two.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shortish around off, Sharma stands tall and keeps it out.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fuller and on off this one, Rohit lunges and defends it out towards cover.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full on the stumps this time, he flicks it nicely but towards Pollard at mid-wicket.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! This time he bowls it way outside off on a good length. Rohit lets it be and the umpire stretches his arms to call it wide.
0.1 over (0 Run) Movement first up. Beautiful start from Cottrell. He pitches the first ball on a shortish length just outside off and makes it shape away from the prod of Rohit to beat him.
We are all ready for the action now. The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul now walk out to the middle. They are followed by the West Indian side. Sheldon Cottrell to bowl first up. Rohit to face first up. Here we go...
The players from both the sides are observing 1 minute silence in the memory of Basil Butcher, former West Indies batsman.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur (IN FOR SHIVAM DUBE), Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Evin Lewis (IN FOR SUNIL AMBRIS), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre (DEBUT, IN FOR HAYDEN WALSH).
Virat Kohli, the India skipper, says that they wanted to field as well. Adds that they have a change in the side and would look to do better in the field. Feels that in the first innings too, there will be a lot of runs will be offer. The Indian skipper tells that dew was not much of a factor in the last game and it only came in the last 10 overs. Credits Hetmyer and Hope for their brilliant performance. Tells that they need to be sharp in the field and need to show that in body language. Says that they would look to be more brave and bring intensity to the game. Lets everyone know that Shardul Thakur is their one replacement for the game which has been taken by keeping dew into consideration.
West Indian skipper, Kieron Pollard, says that there are a lot of variables in the game and hence the decision to bowl first. Tells that they are unknown to the pitch so they would like to see how it behaves. On West Indies' last series win in India sometime back in 2016, Pollard feels that he cannot do anything about the records. Says that the side will look to tick as many boxes as possible. Pollard reveals that Lewis is fit and he replaces Ambris and Khary Pierre makes his debut and replaces Hayden Walsh.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of the visitors once again. WEST INDIES WILL BOWL FIRST.
Pitch report - Sanjay Manjrekar is in for the pitch report. Tells that Kohli has a superb record on this ground. He is joined by Gavaskar who says that the pitch is looking very good for batting. Feels that it will come onto the bat nicely and the batters need not worry about deviation off the surface. Gavaskar says that it is a pretty hard and solid surface and there will be a lot of runs on offer. Feels that the side which wins the toss will look to chase the target.
On a sluggish wicket in the first ODI, the visitors, led by Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope's brilliant tons helped West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. India did miss the 5th regular bowler as Hetmyer went bonkers against the likes of Jadeja and Dube. Now, coming into this game, what will be India's strategy? Will they bring in an extra bowler at the cost of an all-rounder? Interesting to see the combination Virat Kohli fields for this game. The visitors, on the other hand, would look to seal a rare series win against a top side and will once again depend on the likes of Hope and Hetmyer with the bat. Sheldon Cottrell was superb with the ball in the last game and look to give his side a similar start. This is a rare scenario for the Windies with an opportunity to win an ODI series against a top-ranked side. Hello and a warm welcome to the second ODI between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam.