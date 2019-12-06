Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, West Indies are 106/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, King flicks it to deep square leg and takes a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Hetmyer punches this off the back foot to cover and picks up a single. 100 up for the visitors and it has come in quick time.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball outside off, Shimron punches the ball through covers and picks up an easy couple.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Brilliant stuff this. This is what West Indies are known for. Flighted ball on off, Hetmyer bends down on his knees and plays the sweep shot over the long on fence for a maximum.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Chahal too like the others starts with a short ball outside off, Hetmyer cuts it but finds the point fielder on the bounce.
Bowling change! Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Hetmyer punches this off the back foot to deep cover and takes a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, King works it to the leg side and takes the single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Hetmyer punches this towards deep point and picks up a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Hetmyer looks to flick it but it goes off the leading edge towards point where the fielder collects it on the bounce.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! India keep bowling short and they keep getting put away! Jadeja bowls this one on off, Hetmyer rocks on his back foot and thrashes it over the long on fence for a maximum.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball outside off this time. King goes for the pull but misses. A dot to finish the over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short again, King goes on the back foot and punches it towards the on side for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! But a brilliant effort at long on by KL Rahul. He almost pulls off a stunner. Another shortish length ball, King looks to hammer it over long on but can't get the timing perfect. KL Rahul from long on hares ahead and looks to catch but the ball lands short and evades him to go to the fence.
7.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side this time. King looks to flick but misses. Called wide!
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Good use of the feet as well. Slightly short and outside off, King skips down the track and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one and on middle, Hetmyer works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Jadeja goes short yet again! Hetmyer pulls it to deep mid-wicket to keep strike for the next over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, defended out by Hetmyer.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, King works it the leg side for another run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Shimron works it to mid on and takes a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Lucky! That should have been put away! Short ball outside off, Hetmyer rocks on his back foot and cuts it but it goes on the bounce to the point fielder.
6.1 overs (1 Run) OHH! Jadeja starts with a flat delivery on middle and leg, King looks to flick it but misses. It goes off the pads and lobs over the jumping Kohli at first slip. A leg bye taken. There was a stifled appeal for LBW but nothing doing says the umpire.
Field restrictions are lifted and the birthday boy, Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack!
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another ball on the pads, this is fuller. Hetmyer nudges it towards fine leg. At the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are 66/2.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Hetmyer glances it behind square for a couple.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Sundar strikes! The commentators curse there. A fullish length ball on middle, slower through the air. Lewis gets in position to sweep but makes no connection as he plays the shot early. The ball hits the pads. Sundar and the keeper put in an appeal. The umpire raises his finger instantly to send Lewis back. He goes to King regarding the review but decides against it. Looked touch and go there. The replays roll in and it shows that it would've been umpire's call on hitting the wickets, so the DRS would not have helped.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off again, Lewis cuts well but finds the point fielder.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent batting. 50-run stand is up between the two. Lewis loves batting against the Indians. And he has got a top start. A flighted ball outside off, a little bit of room for Lewis. He opens his arm and hammers it over the deep cover fence.
5.1 overs (1 Run) He again starts with a shortish length ball around off, King stays on the back foot and pulls it through mid on for a single.