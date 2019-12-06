A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, West Indies are 207/5. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
Hetmyer says that the wicket was very good for the batting. Adds that they had a great start. On his return to form, Hetmyer says that he has been working hard in the nets and wants to keep going. Says that more than technical shift, its all about mental strength. Tells that he tries to keep calm in the middle. Mentions that he loves playing in India. On the total, Hetmyer says the total is a good one and hopes that the bowlers will execute their plans.
Now, the total is a massive one. However, the Indians have some biggest names in the batting front. Will they be able to chase this down or will the West Indian bowlers be able to defend this one? Join us for the chase in a while. Before that, Hetmyer has been caught for a quick chat.
The bowling from the Indians were not upto the mark. They were bowling short and wide and a horror show from the fielders made things more difficult for them. Only Jadeja kept one end tight but apart from others, all of the bowlers were thumped by the West Indian batters. While Chahal got a couple of wickets to his name, he too could not contain the batters.
After being asked to bat first, the start for West Indies was not ideal. They lost Simmons early but Lewis and King added 51 run between them. After the wicket of Lewis, King was joined by Hetmyer who looked in awesome touch towards his first T20I half ton. However, the minefields and dropped chances made life easier for them. Pollard too, played a handy knock of 37 runs off just 19 balls.
A brilliant hand in the final two overs from Holder sees West Indies cross 200 and put a mountain batting first. A brilliant batting effort from the visitors this one.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball on off, Ramdin drives this through mid off and calls Holder for a couple. The fielder has a shy at keeper's end but misses it. With that, WEST INDIES FINISH ON 207 -5.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length outside off, Ramdin looks to go over extra cover but does not time it well. It just lands in front of the fielder. The batters take two.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Holder drives towards the cover region and picks up another couple.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brilliant batting this from Holder! Good length ball outside off from Kumar, Holder just lofts this nonchalantly over the long off fence for a huge maximum. 200 up for the visitors.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery outside off, Holder drives through mid off and takes a couple.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! This has been a poor night in the field for India! Kohli could have dived there to take the catch. Short ball outside off, Holder rocks on his back foot and then slams it towards long off. Kohli comes across and then tries to pouch it with a single hand. The ball rolls into the fence. Wonder why he did not go with both hands.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the last over. Can the visitors reach 200?
18.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish the 19th over. Slower one and a fullish length around off, Holder once again uses power to send it sailing over the fence but gets an inside edge onto the pads and goes towards the off side for a single.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight as arrow! A fullish ball around off, Holder stays in the crease and slams it over the bowler's head for a maximum. Brilliant stroke.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Short ball outside off, Holder drags it towards mid-wicket uppishly for a couple.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another single. Just three from the first three balls. On middle and on a length. Ramdin tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off again, Holder drives it through mid off for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish length outside off, Ramdin cuts it to deep cover for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Ramdin works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) Misfield and Four! The poor show in the field for the hosts continue. A full ball just outside off, Ramdin creams it through the covers. Chahar from long off runs across to his left and looks to clean it away but he is slow in getting down and the ball goes to the fence.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and one closer to off pole, Ramdin gets his bat down in time to keep it out.
Denesh Ramdin is the new man in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Second wicket of the over from Chahal. Dangerous looking Pollard departs this time. A slightly shortish ball on middle and leg, Pollard looks to deposit this over the long on fence but misses it altogether. The ball goes behind and disturbs the leg pole.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball and on off, Holder pushes it through mid off for a single.
Jason Holder replaces Shimron Hetmyer out in the middle.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! This time Rohit makes no mistake. End of a brilliant knock from Hetmyer. A full ball on the pads, Hetmyer looks to whack it over deep backward square leg but the timing is not from the middle. The ball goes straight to Rohit Sharma, who this time pouches it easily.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Hetmyer pulls it wide of the mid on for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Pollard drives it through mid on for a run.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! No one can even think of getting to this one. It's a rocket. Short ball and outside off, Pollard makes the connection perfectly as he deposits this over the mid-wicket fence.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DROPPED! Oh dear, Rohit Sharma! That was as easy as it could get. A full ball on middle, Pollard looks to whip it over the long on fielder but the elevation is not there. It goes straight to Rohit who allows the ball to go through his hands and over the fence.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) What an attempt from Rohit Sharma! Two in two balls for him. Short ball from Chahar on off, Pollard goes for the pull but it goes off the upper half of the bat. It goes towards long on and Rohit Sharma hares across from long on and then plucks it out with one hand. He then watches himself going past the ropes and then shows good awareness in throwing the ball back to the ground. Certainly stopped a certain boundary there. The batters take a couple.
16.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Washington Sundar is not having a good day out there. First a misjudgement of the catch and now a dropped chance! Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer drives this uppishly straight down the ground. Sundar comes across from long on and dives to take the catch but fails to hold onto it. The ball is rolling towards the fence but Rohit Sharma who hares across from long off dives and saves the ball from reaching the fence. The umpire go upstairs to check whether it has touched the ropes but Sharma is clear on that front. A single is taken.
Bowling change! Deepak Chahar returns. 2-0-24-1 are his numbers.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off again, Hetmyer stays on the back foot and cuts it towards deep point. The fielder there throws the ball back to the keeper who cannot collect the ball cleanly as the ball bounces extra just in front of him. An overthrow conceded.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Hetmyer connects the sweep well but finds the fielder.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What timing! First T20I fifty for Hetmyer. Fuller ball around off, Hetmyer lines himself and powers it over the long off fence.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Pollard slams it nicely but straight to mid off, so just a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) What happened there? Seems like Sundar lost the sight of the ball. Hetmyer is lucky. Chahal bowls a rank long hop down the leg side, Hetmyer is expected to put these ones away all day long but this time gets a top edge which lobs off towards fine leg. Sundar over there does not see the ball and then slips as well. By the time he recovers, it is too late and the ball comes down safely.