14.6 overs (1 Run) Well bowled. Pant comes down the track and takes it as a low full toss. Rishabh dabs it towards third man for a run. 14 off the over. 54 needed off the last 5.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball around the body. Pant looks to pull but misses.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Good, smart bowling this from Holder. Comes around the wicket and bowls way wide outside off. Pant stretches and hits it but straight to the man at cover. Trying to stay away from Pant's arc here.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Nothing much off the free hit. Full on middle, Kohli glances it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
14.3 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! Another no ball caught by the T.V umpire. Good ball this tough, very full on middle, Kohli flicks it in the gap towards deep mid-wicket and gets a couple. Free Hit to follow now.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the edge but it does not matter. Good length ball outside off, Kohli looks to flat bat it over the off side but it goers off the upper half of his bat and over the short third man fielder for a boundary.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! Not a big celebration from him. He has not had it free flowing like we have used to see him score runs but he is still out there and India will feel confident. His 23rd in T20Is. Full around off, Kohli demolishes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
Jason Holder is back into the attack. 3-0-31-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to start from Rishabh Pant. First ball and he does this. Flighted ball on off, Pant goes down on his knees and plays the slog sweep over the long on fence. Can he continue striking like this?
13.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Kohli sweeps it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated ball on middle, Kohli sweeps it towards deep square leg and picks up an easy couple.
78 runs needed in 39 balls. Who will walk out at number 4? Pant or Iyer? It is Rishabh Pant who replaces KL Rahul. He has been under pressure. This could be his calling.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! After hitting a six of the previous ball, Rahul departs. Pierre does a brave thing as he bowls a flighted ball outside off inviting Rahul for the shot. He obliges and looks for another lofted shot over long off but does not time it well at all. It goes to Kieron Pollard at long off who takes the simplest of catches. End of a good innings from Rahul but needed to finish things off for his side.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is massive! Rahul is now in top gear. Flighted ball on off, Rahul goes on his knees and sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. 78 required off 40 balls.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Kohli whips it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pulled away with power. Cracking sound as the ball hit the bat. Back of a length on off, Rahul gets on his back foot and pulls it with disdain over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli tucks it to the on side and gets a single. Williams looks to get to the ball and in the process almost collides with Kohli. Kohli has a word with the umpire but he finds nothing wrong.
12.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Williams misses his line and sprays it down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
12.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR RAHUL. He is not too happy with his effort and hence the subdued celebration. Good length ball on off, KL punches it to the off side and gets a single to get to his milestone. Still a long way to go.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Rahul misses. Length ball outside off, Rahul looks to paddle it over the fine leg fence but he misses. Nothing off the Free Hit.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Three singles from the first three balls. ACTUALLY! It is a NO BALL, the front foot no ball will be given by the third umpire and after the action, the messaged is communicated to the man umpire that Williams has overstepped.
12.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... but short! Good effort from King. An effort ball from Williams. It is short and on the body, Rahul is beaten by pace. It hits the upper half of the bat as he tries to pull. It goes uppishly on the leg side. Short fine leg runs in, dives but does not get to it. A single taken.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Virat flat-bats it towards long off for a single.
Kesrick Williams has a change of ends.
11.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid off. One run added to the total.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way outside off. On the wrong side of the tramline. Kohli swings his bat at it but misses.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full toss and it is punished by Kohli. Full toss just below the waist, Kohli smashes it over mid-wicket for a boundary. He asks the umpire if it is a no ball but the umpire says no as the ball was dying as it reached him.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not off the middle but Kohli is not complaining. Short ball around middle and leg, Kohli looks to pull but it goes off the upper half of his bat. The ball has the legs to sail over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball just inside the tramline. Kohli leaves it assuming it to be wided but the umpire says no.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Rahul pulls it with power to the man at deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off, Kohli walks across the off pole and looks to work it behind the keeper but gets hit on the pads. The ball lobs towards the left of the keeper. They take a leg bye. Very unusual of Kohli this one.
Jason Holder is into the attack. 2-0-18-0 are his figures so far.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Once again Walsh goes short. Rahul punches it but cannot go past the fielder.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Short around off, KL cuts it to the fielder at point.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A quick run! The googly, Kohli plays it off the stumps towards short third man. They go for the run. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. It goes towards long on. Kohli wants another but Rahul wasn't ready.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost chopped on. A drag down around off from Walsh. Kohli looks to pull but gets a big inside edge which misses the stumps and goes to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Rahul punches it to deep cover for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off and middle, Kohli looks to heave but it goes off the inner half of his bat towards deep square leg for one.