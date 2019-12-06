A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, West Indies are 152/3. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Pollard works it to square leg. Good over from Bhuvneshwar as only 3 runs have come from it.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Hetmyer pushes this through mid on and takes a single. Bhuvneshwar dives to stop it but fails to do so.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Shimron works it to square leg for nothing.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pollard works it to the leg side and takes a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Shimron guides this towards point and takes a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer punches this to cover for nothing.
Bowling change! Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on. 2-0-16-0 are his numbers so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads this time, Hetmyer tucks it towards the leg side and takes a quick run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly short on middle, Pollard works it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! Superb timing. Just the extension of the arms. Slower through the air on middle, Pollard slams it over the long on fence.
13.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahal sprays down the leg side. Pollard looks to flick but makes no connection. Pant behind the wickets whips the bails off but Pollard never went out of the crease.
13.3 overs (0 Run) This time Pollard goes for a massive slog but no connection once again. Chahal fires this one outside off, far from the reach of Pollard. He though goes for the slog but misses.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling. Chahal seems Pollar going across the leg stump and follows him. Pollard once again makes no connection.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle, Pollard looks to nudge it on the leg side but makes no connection and gets hit on the pad.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back into the attack. His figures read 1-0-10-1 so far.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball outside off, Hetmyer rocks on his back foot and punches this towards cover. Kohli there misfields and allows the ball go through to the fence. He is disgusted with himself. With this, Jadeja is done and his figures are 4-0-30-1.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Loopy ball on middle, Hetmyer goes on his knees and then sweeps it over the deep square leg region for a maximum.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Hetmyer guides it to short third man for nothing.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Pollard works it to the deep mid-wicket region and takes a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Pollard pushes it back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on the pads, Hetmyer works it to deep mid-wicket and gives Pollard the strike.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball again. Hetmyer once again easily pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 12 from the first over of Dube.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hetmyer blocks it off the front foot.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball middle, Pollard this time pushes it through mid on for a single.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pollard into the act now. The Indians continue to bowl short. This is outside off too. Pollard once again rocks back and hammers it over deep mid-wicket fence. First one of the innings for him.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Shortish ball on middle, Pollard rocks back and pulls it wide of the long on fielder. No chance for anyone there.
11.1 overs (1 Run) He starts with a fuller length ball on middle, Hetmyer clips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Shivam Dube is into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter delivery outside off, Shimron looks to cut it off the back foot but misses it. Jadeja is confident in his appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The Indians think of a review but decide against it.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Hetmyer guides this ball to third man.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Short and on middle from Jadeja, Hetmyer rocks on his back foot and pulls it towards long on. Sundar comes across from long on and puts in a dive but fails to stop it and goes for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Pollard defends it towards mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
Skipper Kieron Pollard is in at no. 5.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! King has to go back. Poor shot! There was no need of this shot. These two were going well and this might just give the India the opening they need to get back in this game. Jadeja, sees the batsman running down the track, drags his ball short. King looks to heave the ball away but it goes past his bat. Pant behind the stumps, pouches it and whips off the bails. King was nowhere in the picture.