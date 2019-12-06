Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 208, are 42/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX.
4.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OHH! Inside edge saves Kohli! If he had missed it would have been plumb. Full delivery on middle swinging in late, Kohli looks to flick it but it goes off the inside edge onto his pads. Cottrell puts in an appeal but the umpire says no. The Ultra Edge rolls in and it shows that there was an inside edge. Virat wants the single but it is not there.
4.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Short ball outside off, Kohli goes for the pull but fails to get any bat on it.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Rahul pushes this to mid off.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Kohli punches it to cover.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Rahul whips it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Rahul drives this but finds the cover fielder.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Rahul punches this to the off side.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Pierre drifts this full delivery down the leg side, Kohli lets it go. Ramdin fails to collect it cleanly and the ball rolls to short fine leg. The batters steal a leg bye.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, is out in the middle. He has a tough job in his hands.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Stunned silence here as the Hitman starts walking back. The West Indies players are ecstatic. Darted around the pads, Rohit dances down the track and looks to clear the man at deep mid-wicket. He does not time it well and finds Shimron Hetmyer to perfection. He almost spills it but manages to hold onto it. Smart bowling this. They had a plan for Sharma and they have executed it really well. A big blow for India as Rohit has been a key batsmen for India especially in big chases.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and quicker on off, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Pierre has a false start. He sprays it down the leg side. Rahul looks to flick but misses. Ramdin misses too behind the stumps allowing them to steal a run.
Khary Pierre is into the attack,
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart shot. Good length ball outside off, Rohit just uses the pace of the ball and late cuts it fine down the third man region for a boundary.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Slightly overcooks the bouncer. It is around the body, Sharma looks to hook but misses. The ball keeps rising and it goes over the keeper. Ramdin stretches to his maximum but cannot stop it. It has been signalled as a bye and a boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe. Also a direct hit would have been close. Back of a length ball around the body. Rahul looks to pull but the ball lobs off his glove but falls short of the man at square leg. Kesrick Williams there gets it on the bounce and has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rohit late cuts it to third man for a single.
A slight halt in play as Rahul has called for the physio to check on Rohit's forearm.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUCH! That has hurt Rohit Sharma! Short ball on middle, Rohit is early into his pull shot and then misses it completely. He gets hit on the forearm is looking in pain out there.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Rahul guides this to third mand and gives the strike to Rohit Sharma.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 13 from it. Poor start for Holder. Around off, Rahul plays it to point and keeps the strike. He is off to a brisk start.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery around off, KL dabs it to short third man.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is right off the meat! Good length ball outside off, Rahul crunches it through point for a brilliant boundary. Third one of the over. 12 off the over already.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost chopped on. Back of a length ball around off, Rahul gets on his back foot and looks to pull. The ball goes off the bottom edge and over the leg pole. It races away to the fence. Unlucky for Holder but Rahul won't mind that.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Another attempt to cut but this time it is hit straight to the fielder. Good length ball outside off, Rahul cuts it to the man at point.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fantastic shot and India get their boundary count off the mark. Good length ball outside off, Rahul cuts it with elegance and brilliance through point for a boundary. Not a welcome Holder would have been hoping for.
Jason Holder will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Around the pads, Rohit flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple. Good start from Cottrell. Just 4 runs off his first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full toss and Rohit is unable to punish it. It is outside off, Rohit hits it hard but straight to the man at cover. He will be kicking himself as this was a freebie.
0.4 over (1 Run) Rahul is off the mark. Full and swinging in. Rahul flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Almost a disastrous run out. Good length ball which shapes in. Rahul looks to flick but the ball hits his pad and goes to the side of the pitch on the off side. Rohit comes charging down looking for a single but Rahul shouts a loud no. Cottrell is quick to get to the ball but cannot hold onto it cleanly allowing Rohit to get back in. Good call from KL as that would have been a suicidal run.
0.2 over (1 Run) India get underway! Good delivery this. Cottrell hits the deck hard around off. Once again it is a back of a length delivery. Rohit this time dabs it towards short third man and gets off the mark.
0.1 over (0 Run) Cottrell starts with a back of a length ball on off. Rohit shows his composure and does not go at it from ball one. He defends this off the back foot.