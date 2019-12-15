Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 288, are 38/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on middle, Hetmyer pushes it back to the bowler. West Indies are 36/1 after the end of the first Powerplay.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point for nothing.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! You cannot be bowling short at this pace. He bowls it on off, Hetmyer rocks on his back foot and pulls it towards long off for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery outside off, Hetmyer pushes it to point.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle and leg, Hope works it to deep square leg for a couple. Surprising, Kedar Jadhav is quick to the ball from deep mid-wicket and stops the ball from reaching the fence.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hope steers it to point off the front foot. Jadeja looks to throw it but does not do so in the end.
Shivam Dube is into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Hope pushes it down to long on and picks up a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out by Hope.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hetmyer works it to the leg side and picks up a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Sign of some spin in this innings. Kuldeep tosses this one up outside off, Hetmyer looks to defend it but misses it completely.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on middle, Shimron looks to defend it but inside edges it onto the pad and the ball rolls back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer works it to mid-wicket and takes a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
Kuldeep Yadav is on.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hope looks to defend it but it hits the inside edge of the bat and onto the pads. No harm done.
7.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
7.4 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle, Hope ducks under it.
7.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Why did the umpire go to the third umpire for that? Full delivery on middle, Hope drives it back to the bowler. Shami collects it with his right hand and then throws it at the keeper's end. He hits and the umpire goes upstairs to check. The replays roll in and it shows that Shai is well in. Easy decision.
The onfield umpire has gone upstairs to check for a possible run out. The replays roll in and Hope is well in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hope leans forward and pushes it to the cover fielder.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, Hope blocks it to mid on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Hetmyer punches it to the off side.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hope pushes it towards mid on and takes a single. Kuldeep comes across and cleans it up.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery outside off, Hope punches it off the back foot to cover.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicious! He is a wonderful player to watch when he gets going. Good length delivery outside off, Hope lunges forward and creams the drive through the cover region for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on middle and leg. It is bowled at 113.4 kph. Shimron works it to short fine leg for a run.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Hetmyer works it to mid on and takes a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and the keeper collects it.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Good bouncer from Shami! He bowls this one around middle, Shimron is ready for it and attempts the pull shot but gets a top edge and goes over the keeper's head. One bounce and four.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Shimron flicks it to the leg side for nothing.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hetmyer looks to cut it but it hits the bottom part of the bat and rolls onto the pitch.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) LUCKY FOUR! Poor shot though! Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer looks to guide this one but it hits the outer half of the bat and goes over Rohit Sharma at first slip. It goes into the fence. First one for Hetmyer in this innings.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Hetmyer punches this but finds the point fielder.