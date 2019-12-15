A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.5 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 288, are 264/2. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Pooran works it to deep mid-wicket and keeps strike for the next over.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Hope works it to deep mid-wicket and crosses over for a single.
44.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pooran works it to the leg side and takes a single.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hope drives it to deep cover and picks up a single.
44.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short ball down the leg side, Hope pulls it off the back foot over the fine leg fielder for a boundary. Can't be bowling that length when your fine leg fielder is standing up.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Hetmyer pushes it to mid off and picks up a single. Dube at mid off has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Pooran would have been in though.
Mohammed Shami is back on. 8-1-48-1 are his figures so far.
43.6 overs (0 Run) OHH! That was very close to the off stump. Good length ball outside off, Hope looks to push it off the back foot but gets a bottom edge just past the stumps and into the keeper's gloves.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Pooran pulls it with disdain but finds the deep mid-wicket fielder on the bounce. A single taken.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on off, Hope picks it early and pulls it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hope pushes it to cover for nothing.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on off, Pooran looks to whip it to the leg side but gets hit on the thigh pad after hitting the inside edge. The ball rolls to point and the batters take a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Hope works it to the leg side and takes a single.
Deepak Chahar is back into the attack. 8-1-32-1 are his figures so far.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Full again on middle, Pooran drives it back towards the bowler where Shivam Dube gets a hand to it and it goes through to hit the stumps at his end.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Pooran flicks it through mid on for a run.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Pooran cuts it through point for a run.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Hope drives it through covers for a single.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Pooran pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
42.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Pooran looks to drive but misses it.
Shivam Dube is back on. 5-0-42-0 are his figures so far.
41.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The ball is missing the leg stump. This is top class umpiring though! Flighted delivery on off spinning in, Hope looks to defend it but misses it completely to get hit on the pads. Kuldeep appeals loudly but the umpire says no. Yadav is confident and convinces Kohli to go for the review. It looks plumb to the naked eye but the Ball Tracker states otherwise. It is going onto missing the leg stump. India lose their review. Can't fault them as this looked out at first look.
Appeal for lbw! India have taken the review. Shai Hope is the man in question! It looks close and Kuldeep is confident. The replays roll in and it shows that it is missing the leg stump.
41.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flighted ball on middle which spun, Hope looks to flick it but misses it completely.
41.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beautiful bowling this from Kuldeep. Bowls a tossed up delivery outsdie off, Hope looks to defend it off the back foot but the ball whizzes past the bat and into the mitts of the keeper.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Very full delivery on middle, Pooran sweeps it to fine leg and picks up a single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Nicely bowled! Floated ball outside off, Pooran looks to defend it off the back foot but misses it completely.
41.2 overs (0 Run) OHH! Floated ball around off, Pooran attempts the sweep shot but the ball turns away and misses the outside edge of the bat.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Pooran lunges forward and drives it to point.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on off, Nicholas swivels and plays it to fine leg for a single.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hope drives it uppishly towards deep cover and picks up a single.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Short of a length delivery around off, Hope rocks on his back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
40.3 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around the leg stump line, Hope ducks under it.
40.2 overs (0 Run) On a length again, Hope pushes it towards the point region for nothing.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hope defends it towards point.