44.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. They have run through for a single.
44.5 overs (1 Run) On the hips of Jadhav this time, he looks to scoop it over the short fine leg fielder but misses it. The ball hits his thigh and rolls towards fine leg and the batters take a leg bye.
44.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Jadeja looks to flick but misses. The ball rolls towards the off side and the batters steal a leg bye.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around middle and leg, Jadeja looks to flick but inside edges it on to the pad. A stifled appeal but nothing doing.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Jadhav shuffles and works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and off, nipping back in. Jadeja underedges it onto his pads, the ball rolls towards the off side and the batters take one.
Sheldon Cottrell is back into the attack. 7-3-26-2 are his figures so far.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, defended back towards the bowler.
43.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad bowling by Alzarri Joseph here! Short and wide outside off, with both third man and backward point inside the circle, Jadhav just lofts this one over them and it results in a boundary.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, Jadhav does not fiddle with it.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot by Kedar Jadhav! Invention at its best! Jadhav first tries to make room but Joseph does well to follow him. Jadhav does well to adjust and lofts this one towards deep square leg and the ball races into the fence.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Jadeja works it with soft hands towards cover and takes a quick single.
43.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked towards square leg for one.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, Jadhav looks to flick this one towards the leg side but the ball goes off the leading edge towards covers.
Alzarri Joseph is back on. He has good figures so far. 7-0-25-2 are his figures.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Jadhav plays it towards deep point for one.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Jadeja again rocks back and plays the pull for a single.
42.4 overs (2 Runs) Overthrows by West Indies! Shortish ball again by Walsh, outside off. Jadeja camps back and guides it towards third man. Jadhav is late in taking off for what was an easy single. The man there goes for a direct hit but misses. The ball goes towards square leg and the batters take a couple.
42.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jadhav flicks this one towards square leg for a single.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, driven to long off for one.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Woah! A very bad ball but advantage not taken. Very short ball on off, spinning further away. Jadhav hangs his bat out and the ball rolls towards deep point for a single.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Pollard corrects his line and bowls this one outside off, Jadeja pushes it towards point.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally Pollard is punished for bowling on the pads. Full ball down the leg side, Jadeja just tickles it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Very full ball on off, Jadeja digs it out towards the cover region.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, Jadhav this time flicks it between mid-wicket and square leg for a single.
41.2 overs (1 Run) On the hips, flicked towards square leg and the batters take another single.
41.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed towards the cover region. Just the 4 runs off the over. 9 overs left to bowl. What will be the target in India's mind? 300?
40.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on off, played towards point.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Jadhav pushes it with soft hands towards the off side and takes a single.
40.3 overs (2 Runs) Another shortish delivery on middle, Jadhav rocks back and pulls this one towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on off, Jadhav defends this one towards point.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, pushed towards the cover region for a single.