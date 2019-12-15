A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 31.0 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 288, are 168/1. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
29.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! Shai Hope has played a brilliant supporting role to Hetmyer here. It took him some time to get there but he has got it in the end. He gets there by flicking this tossed up ball on middle to deep square leg to get to his landmark.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Shai defends it off the back foot to point.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Hope looks to defend it but gets hit on the thigh pad. No run.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Hope defends it out.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Hope defends it out.
29.1 overs (0 Run) On off, defended it to cover.
Ravindra Jadeja is back on.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Hetmyer defends it to point.
28.5 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Hetmyer cuts it through point. Manish Pandey in the deep slides and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hope drives it through mid on for a single.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Hetmyer plays it towards point for a run.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hope flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket for a run.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Hetmyer cuts it hard through point. The batsmen take a single.
Kuldeep Yadav is back on!
27.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer pushes it to long on and takes a single.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball on middle, Hope plays the pull towards deep mid-wicket and takes another single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish in length outside off, Hetmyer punches it to mid off and takes off for a quick single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball outside off, Hope pulls it towards square leg and picks up a single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Very full delivery outside off at 141.1 kph. Hope pushes it to cover for nothing.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length on off, Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery on middle, Hetmyer pushes it to mid on.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Hetmyer punches it back to the bowler.
Hetmyer seems to have injured himself and is lying down on the ground in extreme pain. It is very hot there and Hetmyer might have suffered cramps due to it. The physio is out there to have a check on him and there is a slight halt in play. Phil Simmons, the West Indian coach is seen having a concerned look on his face from the dressing room. Will this affect the momentum of the visitors? Shimron is fine to continue.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Hetmyer punches it to mid on.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Shimron punches it to point.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Hope plays it towards covers. The batsmen take a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Flighted delivery just outside off, Hope looks to defend but misses it. Pant collects the ball and removes the bails. He appeals for a stumping and it is referred upstairs. The replays then actually show that Hope had not lifted his foot at all and he was safely in. The square leg umpire does not want to take any risks and that is why he went upstairs to check.
Appeal for stumping! The onfield umpire has gone for a stumping referral against Shai Hope. Shai Hope had lifted his leg up slightly but gets it down in time.
Ravindra Jadeja is back on. 5-0-35-0 are his figures so far.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hetmyer defends it to point for nothing.
25.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Humongous! Short delivery on middle, Hetmyer has been putting that away all day. He swivels and hammers it over the deep square leg fence for a maximum.
25.4 overs (2 Runs) OVERTHROWS! Shami attempts a yorker but it turns out to be a low full toss. It is played towards mid off and Shimron takes a single. Mayank Agarwal, the substitute, throws a wayward one to the keeper. Pant fails to collect it cleanly as well allowing the batters to take another run.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Hetmyer defends it to point.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Hope pushes it off the back foot to the off side for a single.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! That is a brilliant start from Shami. He will feel unlucky. Good length ball on off, Hope looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge just past the off stump and into the fine leg fence. It is all going the Windies way.