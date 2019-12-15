Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.2 overs, India are 139/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
29.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Nothing wrong with the delivery though. It was just good batting. Good length ball on middle, Pant goes down on his knees and then plays a slog sweep over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Iyer guides it to third man for a single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to square leg and takes a single.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length outside off, Iyer punches this off the back foot to the leg side and picks up a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Iyer plays it back to the bowler.
29.1 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Full delivery on off, Pant looks for an expansive drive but gets an outside edge towards third man. Keemo Paul comes across and cleans it up. The batters take a single. 50-run stand is up between the two. Can they continue and get a bigger stand now?
Jason Holder is back into the attack. 6-0-26-0 are his figures. He replaces Roston Chase who proved to be pretty ineffective.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Pant works it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
28.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Iyer punches this down the ground to long on for a single.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length delivery outside off, Iyer punches it off the back foot to backward point and picks up a couple before Joseph can come across from third man and clean it up.
28.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to deep square leg and picks up a single.
28.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower delivery way outside off, Pant lets it go. It is wided by the umpire.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Pant looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. Keemo Paul appeals but the umpire is not interested. Looks like the impact was outside off. The West Indians do not think of a review.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Iyer guides it to third man and picks up a single.
27.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to deep square leg and picks up a single.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Iyer looks to flick it but gets a leading edge back to the bowler.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Pant cuts it this time to deep point and picks up a single.
27.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How long can you keep him quiet? Floated ball on off, Pant goes on his knees and plays the slog sweep over the deep mid-wicket region for the first maximum of the game.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery on off, Pant defends it back to the bowler.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery on off, Pant plays a drive to long off for a single.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on middle, Pant flicks it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket where Pooran comes across and stops the ball from reaching the fence. Two taken.
26.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball down the leg side, Rishabh looks to flick it but misses it.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Pant drives but finds the cover fielder.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Pant works it to the leg side for another dot ball.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on middle, Pant pushes it back to the bowler.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on middle, Iyer flicks it to square leg and takes a single.
Keemo Paul is into the attack. 2-0-9-0 are his figures so far. A slight halt in play as a new visitor is on the ground, a stray dog who is taking a stroll inside. One of the ground staff is chasing the dog around the park but the dog is in no mood to get caught. Hetmyer too tries his luck but the dog evades him too and finally runs off the field by himself. Hilarious stuff here at Chennai!
25.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery on the pads, Pant sweeps it but finds the short fine leg fielder. No run.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Flat delivery on middle, Pant pushes it off the back foot to the leg side.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling this! Short ball on middle, Pant transfers his weight onto the back foot and hammers the pull to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. He is starting to look good here.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended back to the bowler.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Rishabh works it to square leg.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Almost! Almost! Good thinking from Chase! Spots Iyer coming down the track and bowls a flatter delivery down the leg side. Iyer shows good awareness and flicks it to deep square leg for a single.