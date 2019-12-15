Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.4 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 288, are 96/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Hope drives it through mid off for a run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Hetmyer plays it to point.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Hope drives it through mid off for a single.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on middle, Hope flicks it towards short fine leg where Chahar runs and tries to stop it but misfields. It goes through him. The batsmen get a couple.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer punches it towards long on for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Hope punches it to point.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Hetmyer nudges it through mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Hope flicks it through mid on for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Hope drives it uppishly towards covers where it just falls short of Kohli.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Hetmyer pushes it back towards the bowler.
Deepak Chahar is back into the attack. 4-1-9-1 are his figures so far.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Hope defends it out.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Shai blocks it off the back foot.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hope keeps it out.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Hope blocks it well.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hope drives it through covers for a single.
DRINKS!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Hope punches it towards long off for a run.
Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope are in the middle of a good 71-run stand. India need a wicket badly otherwise these two will take the game away from them. Kuldeep Yadav has been flat while Jadeja has just come into the attack. Can India take a few quick wickets?
16.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Hope drives it to mid off.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hope defends it out.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a googly on off, Shai blocks it off the back foot.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls a googly on middle, Hope flicks it towards the leg side.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Hope plays a reverse sweep to point.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Hetmyer plays it to point.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Shimron nudges it towards the leg side.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hope pushes it through mid on for a run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Hope drives it to mid off.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Hope defends it off the front foot.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through square leg for a run.