19.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Iyer guides it to short third man and will keep strike for the next over.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Pant pushes it to long on and gets off the mark with a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter delivery on middle, Iyer punches this down to long on and picks up a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Shreyas defends it out.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed towards point.
19.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! What was the need of that shot! Poor batting. Chase bowls a flighted ball down the leg side, Iyer goes for the scoop shot but misses it completely. India have just lost a wicket and they need Iyer to stay out there.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, defended well by Pant. A maiden-wicket over by Alzarri Joseph.
18.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on off, pushed towards the man at point.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, pushed towards the cover region.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, defended towards the man at mid on.
Rishabh Pant is the new man in. Which Pant will see today? An attacking one or a conservative one?
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The Hitman departs and a huge, huge blow for India this! Short of a length ball on middle and leg, at 132 kph. Sharma looks to pull but does not get the timing nor the elevation on it. The ball goes straight to Pollard at square leg who takes a simple catch. Sharma is utterly disappointed with his shot but he has to walk back.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Sharma, he works it towards short fine leg for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Iyer tucks this one towards square leg for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Iyer comes down the track and flicks it towards mid-wicket but no runs taken.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Another one on the pads, this time Shreyas Iyer flicks it towards square leg for a couple.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle and leg, played back towards the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Chase bowls his first delivery on the pads of Sharma, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
Roston Chase replaces Keemo Paul into the attack. He was the man of the series against Afghanistan. Can he make an impact here as well?
16.6 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed towards the cover region. Just the 2 runs off the first over by Joseph.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, worked towards the man at mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this time Sharma works it towards mid-wicket for a single. This also brings up the 50-run stand between the two Mumbai lads. A much-needed one for India.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, defended back towards the bowler.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, pushed towards point.
Drinks! A shared hour of play here in Chennai. West Indies started off brilliantly with two wickets in the same over and one of them was Virat Kohli, who has a terrific record against them. But, since the two wickets, Sharma and Iyer have gone about their business steadily and calmed the Indian fans with a solid 48-run partnership. Alzarri Joseph is now into the attack after the mini-break.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and off, punched towards cover-point for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Sharma cuts this one uppishly towards the point region. The man there dives to his left cannot get to the ball and the batters take a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, driven towards long on for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Super, super slower bouncer by Keemo Paul. 105 kph, to be exact. Sharma does well to adjust as he pulls this one all along the ground towards deep square leg for a single. A collision also happens along the way as Rohit Sharma collides with Keemo Paul. Both the players shrug it off with a smile.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Another one outside off, this time Iyer punches it wide of the man at point and is able to get a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, punched towards point.