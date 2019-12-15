A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 288, are 80/1. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Shimron punches it towards point for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball from Kuldeep. Tossed up delivery on middle, Hetmyer looks to cut but gets an inside edge onto the pads. That ball turned and came back in.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hope flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Hetmyer punches it off the back foot and pushes it to deep cover for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Hetmyer rocks on his back foot and punches it towards cover. KL Rahul puts in an excellent slide to field it.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent batting! Tosses this one up on off, Hetmyer bends on his knees and slog sweeps this one up over long on for a huge maximum.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hope flicks it to mid-wicket. 11 runs have come from the over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery outside off, Hetmyer drives it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short again and outside off, Hetmyer cuts it through point for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! Big hesitation but Hetmyer manages to survive. Tossed up ball on middle, Hope works it to short mid-wicket and then takes off for a single. Kohli comes across from short mid-wicket, slides and then collects. He then gets up and then does not see where to throw it. He is off balance and throws a poor one to the keeper which is way wide. Pant runs towards it, dives but by then it is too late to send Hetmyer packing.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Shimron punches it towards point for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Kedar! Short delivery outside off, Hetmyer cuts it hard through point for a boundary. 50-run stand is up between Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.
Kedar Jadhav is into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Shimron drives it through mid on for a run.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Hetmyer makes room and cuts it through point. The batsmen pick up a couple.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Hope tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hope defends it off the back foot.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Hope drives it to point.
12.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flighted delivery outside off, Hope looks to drive but misses it due to the turn on this one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Hope guides it towards third man for a single. 10 runs have come from the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Hope looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards point where the fielder does well to stop it.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Full again on middle, Hope flicks it through square leg where Kuldeep dives but it goes through him. The batsmen get two runs.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot. Full delivery on middle, Hope flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 50 up for West Indies.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on middle, Hope works it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Hetmyer punches the ball to long on and takes a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer drives it through mid on for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Shimron looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
10.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bowls it down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to play the paddle sweep but misses it. It goes past the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hetmyer blocks it well.
10.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! lets down a tough chance. Floated delivery on off, Hope looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Rohit Sharma at first slip where he tries to take the catch with a dive to his left but spills it. He then parries it to short fine leg and the batters take a single. Hope is a terrific player and has had a good 2019 as well. Will he make India pay for it?
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer drives it through mid on. The batsmen cross ends.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Hope drives it through mid on for a single.