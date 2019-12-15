A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 69/2. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Iyer pushes it towards long off for one.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) This time Iyer camps back and defends this one off the back foot.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! A quicker ball on off, 95.8 kph by Walsh. Iyer looks to go back and cut but the ball flies off the outside edge and into the third man fence.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Iyer prods forward and defends this ball off the front foot.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, pushed through mid off by Sharma for one.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad delivery to start the over! Full toss outside off, Sharma gets down on one knee and sweeps this one through the square leg region for a boundary. Sharma will take these gifts all day long.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed towards point.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball outside off, Iyer punches it towards deep point and takes a couple. Looking comfortable out there so far.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Sharma guides this one towards third man for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Early into his shot yet again! Short ball outside off, Sharma misjudges the bounce and goes for the pull but it goes off the bottom edge towards Shai Hope, the keeper. No harm done.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Sharma defends it out off the back foot.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Iyer guides it to third man and picks up a single.
Keemo Paul is into the attack!
12.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, again Sharma goes on the front foot to defend but is beaten. Eventful over!
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Given air outside off, Sharma gets down on one knee and cuts this one through backward point for a boundary.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery, very full in length, Sharma looks to drive but is beaten this time.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Sharma looks to sweep but the ball turns and hits on his pads. Walsh puts in a loud appeal but nothing doing from the umpire. Replays roll in and show it to be missing the leg pole.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed towards the cover region.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Woah! What happened there? Missed everything, nutmegging Shai Hope as well. A full toss served by Walsh outside off, Rohit goes for the drive but misses. The ball falls just in front of Shai Hope who cannot collect and the ball goes into the fence behind him. 50 up for the hosts with this.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Iyer.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but safe! Full delivery on middle, Iyer drives it but does so uppishly. Luckily for him, it is wide of the mid on fielder and goes into the long on fence.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) On a length on middle, Iyer flicks it wristily towards fine leg. Cottrell hares across from deep square leg and stops the ball from reaching the fence. Two taken.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Iyer defends it back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full delivery on the pads, Sharma looks to flick it but it goes off his pads towards fine leg for a leg bye. Hope chases after it and cleans it up. Holder appeals but the umpire shakes his head. The replays show that it was going down the leg side. Good decision not to review that.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Sharma punches this off the back foot to point.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed towards point. 6 runs off Walsh's first over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Rohit works it towards square leg and picks up a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery outside off, Sharma pushes it to cover.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Shreyas works it to the leg side and takes a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played! Walsh starts with a flighted delivery just outside off, spinning away a touch. Iyer camps on his back foot and guides it through gully for a boundary. Just like Rahul, Sharma and Kohli, Iyer too has got off the mark with a four.