4.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on middle at 114.4 kph. Hetmyer works it to mid on and calls Hope for a quick single. Kuldeep runs towards it and collects it but does stop the batters from taking one.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, defended off the front foot to point.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Edgy! Slower delivery outside off, Hetmyer looks to defend it but it goes off the outside edge towards Rohit at first slip who collects it on the bounce.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Shimron pushes it to cover.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hetmyer shoulders arms to this one.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman in.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Deepak Chahar strikes and India get their first breakthrough. On a good length on middle, Ambris looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. Chahar appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Excellent start for India. Hawk Eye later shows that it is hitting the middle stump.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, keeping a little low. Hope covers his stumps and defends it to point.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery angling away, Hope stands tall and defends it to point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Hope defends it onto the pitch.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle and leg, Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle and leg, Hope looks to flick it but it hits the leading edge back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Ambris defends it towards mid on and calls Hope for a single. The fielder at mid on hares across and cleans it up.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Fullish delivery outside off, Hope pushes it wide of mid off for a couple. Kohli runs after it and cleans it up. First runs of Chahar.
2.5 overs (0 Run) GOOD STOP! Full delivery on off, Hope drives it beautifully towards mid off. Kohli runs across, slides and stops it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hope looks to push it off the back foot but hits the inside half and goes towards mid on.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hope once again shoulders arms to this one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hope lets the ball go to the keeper.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hope looks to play it to the off side but it goes off the bottom edge of the bat to the bowler.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Ambris.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Good length ball on middle, Ambris tucks it past the diving fielder at mid-wicket and into the fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Sunil lets the ball go to the keeper.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling this. Drifts one on the pads, Ambris flicks it nicely towards the deep square leg region for a boundary. First one in this innings.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Ambris defends it towards the point region.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Shami bowls an outswinger outside off, Ambris looks to defend but in the end lets it through to the keeper.
Mohammed Shami will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Hope. Maiden over to start for Chahar.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shai blocks it towards point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Hope pushes it to point.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length outside off, Hope lets this ball go to the keeper.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Brilliant stuff! Good length delivery angling into the batsman, Hope looks to defend it but gets cut in half. The ball misses everything and then Pant pouches it safely.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a full delivery on off, Hope drives it to mid off for nothing.
The run chase is all set to begin! Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris are the openers for the visitors and they are making their way out to the middle. Deepak Chahar will start for the hosts. Can they defend this score?