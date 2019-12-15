A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.4 overs, India are 18/0. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Short of a length delivery on middle, Sharma stands stall and pulls it away but does not get it off the middle of the bat. It, though has enough to go into the mid-wicket fence.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Finally runs off Cottrell's bowling. Goes full does Cottrell on middle, Rohit drives it through mid off and takes a couple. Pooran runs after it and slides but fails to collect it. The fielder from mid on comes across and cleans it up.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish in length, slower one outside off. Rohit picks it and pushes it to cover.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length ball outside off, Sharma punches it off the back foot to cover. 15 dot balls in a row for Cottrell. Wow.
4.2 overs (0 Run) This time pulls the length back, Sharma guides it towards cover-point.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery on off, pushed towards the point region by Sharma.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Rahul pushes it to cover.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length on middle and leg, Rahul looks to tuck it on the leg side but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to square leg for nothing.
3.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! On a length on middle, Rohit looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the thigh pad to short fine leg. The batters steal a leg bye.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Holder bowls a good length ball down the leg side, Sharma looks to flick it but misses it.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark with a beautiful shot is Sharma! Full delivery outside off, Rohit moves two steps forward and creams the drive through the extra cover region for his first boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Rohit looks to defend it but it misses the abt and goes on to hit the pads. Sanjay Manjrekar on air says that there was an inside edge but there was none on replays.
Holder walking with a little bit of pain after having difficulty while bowling the first ball. His front foot landed awkwardly and a jerk on his left leg.
3.1 overs (0 Run) That's much better from Holder! Tries to tempt Rohit to go for the drive with this full delivery around off, Sharma though is not tempted and lets the ball go to the keeper.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on middle, Rahul whips it to mid-wicket for back-to-back maidens for Cottrell.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on middle, Rahul is solid in his defense and does so towards point.
It looks like the pitch is very much on the drier side. The footmarks of the bowlers already starting to form on the track. Definitely something for the spinners to look out for.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Rahul pushes it to cover.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Rahul works it square leg. 9 dot balls in a row from Cottrell.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rahul defends it to cover for nothing.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball making it angle away from the batsman, Rahul does not have any problems in leaving this ball alone.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Sharma looks to defend it but can only inside edge it onto the pads. No run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle and leg, Sharma looks to work it on the leg side but gets hit on the thigh pad.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Rahul tucks it to mid-wicket and picks up a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Rahul.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! KL Rahul seems to pick up from where he left off in the T20I series! Short of a length, way outside off, Rahul stands tall and cuts it through the point region for a boundary. India are underway with a four. Holder needs to get a bit closer to Rahul here.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to this one.
Jason Holder to partner Sheldon Cottrell from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Short of a length delivery outside off, Sharma punches it to the off side off the back foot. Maiden to start the match. Sign of things to come?
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Sharma rocks on his back foot and defends it out.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length delivery outside the off stump line, Rohit does not fiddle with it and leaves this one alone.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length outside off, Sharma lets the ball go to the keeper.
0.2 over (0 Run) RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! Lucky for Rahul. Had that hit Rahul was a goner. Good length ball on middle, Rohit defends it to extra cover and takes off for a single. Rahul obliges and then is sent back by Sharma. Keemo Paul dives forward and then has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Rahul survives by a whisker.
0.1 over (0 Run) Uneven bounce on the first ball! Short ball on middle and leg which held up on the surface. Sharma is early into his pull but gets a bottom edge towards first slip who collects it on the bounce.
We are all set to begin! Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul make their way out to the middle along with the visitors. The start is not too far away. Sheldon Cottrell will start the proceedings for the Calypso Kings.
Both the teams stride out for the respective National Anthems. First up will be the West Indies followed by the hosts.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube (DEBUT), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell and Keemo Paul.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, says that he is very happy with the outcome of the toss because he wanted to bat first anyway. Mentions how the pitch is dry and it can slow down as the game goes on. Says that he is surprised by his counterpart's decision to bowl first. Adds they wanted to bat first because the longer format supports them as they cannot keep up the same high tempo going on for 50 overs. States that the West Indies are an explosive team but he backs his bowlers to keep them under check and pressurize them. Informs that Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal miss out on the playing XI.
Kieron Pollard, the West Indies skipper, says that the sun is out and it will be interesting to see how the pitch reacts. Adds that they want to give a good account of themselves and they look forward to this challenge. Says that they are here to win. States that Evin Lewis is out with the knock he suffered in the last T20I and they want to give him a couple of days of extra rest. Khary Pierre, Brandon King and Romario Shephard also miss out. Adds that they are going with 2 spinners and a couple of medium pacers.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of the visitors. West Indies win the toss and choose to field first.
Pitch report - Sanjay Manjrekar is down with Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar for the pitch report. Manjrekar suggests that the pitch looks a little rough, not smooth and shiny. Further adds that there is not a blade of grass on the surface. Also states that in the last 7 matches the teams that have batted first has won 6 times. Mr. Gavaskar says that the pitch in Chennai was one of the fastest in his days but over the years, it has slowed down. Adds that the pitch is a bit hard and there will be good carry on offer. Adds that there is a little bit of black soil on the track and suggests that 260-270 is the average score.
2-1 was the margin by which India won the T20I series. It's now time for the ODIs. The hosts are the clear favourites to win but one should never take the Windies lightly. They have some good players in their ranks with Shai Hope and the rest being in good form. They had a great series against Afghanistan in Lucknow beating them 3-0. That series might have given them time to acclimatize to the conditions but it will be a difficult task to beat this Indian side. The Men in Blue are on top of their game and are looking really good at the moment. KL Rahul is set to open the batting along with Rohit Sharma while the middle order is pretty much settled. Deepak Chahar, after some impressive showings in the T20Is is back in the ODI squad and with Mohammed Shami, they will lead the bowling attack. There was some rain on the previous two days in Chennai but the forecast looks good for today. Will India dominate the game or will the Calypso Kings surprise one and all? Toss and team updates in a while.