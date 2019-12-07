India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India will look to secure the three-match Twenty20 International series by taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead when they face the West Indies in the second match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday . Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass to deny the visitors a famous win in the first T20I in Hyderabad on Friday. But it was not all smooth sailing for India in Hyderabad. The fielding was well below par and the bowling was taken to the cleaners by the West Indies batsmen. In the end, it was Virat Kohli's sensational 94 not out off 50 balls and KL Rahul's 40-ball 62 that got India over the line with eight balls to spare. India will hope for an much-improved showing with the ball, especially from the pacers who were taken for plenty. Deepak Chahar struck in his first over but was torn apart thereafter, giving away a whopping 56 runs off his four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicketless and leaked 36 runs from his full quota of overs. Bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube bowled just one over and gave away 13 runs. The spinners fared a little better with Yuzvendra Chahal taking two wickets and Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar chipping in with one each.

When is the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played on December 8, Sunday.

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)