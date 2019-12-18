India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Give India A Solid Start In Visakhapatnam
Live Score, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on a 50-plus stand for the first wicket.
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field in the second One-Day International (ODI) against India in Vizag on Wednesday. India brought in Shardul Thakur in place of Shivam Dube in their playing XI while the West Indies made two changes in their team. "Not a bad pitch at all. It is a pretty hard pitch and good to bat on. We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well but having said that we cannot rely on the toss," Virat Kohli said at the toss. "That is why we have made one change to our team, we want to solidify both aspects of our game. The toss is not in your control and you have to be ready to do either. The pitch is better to play on than the last game," he added. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
- 13:20 (IST)Dec 18, 2019
Jasprit Bumrah joined Team India ahead of the 2nd ODI!Jasprit Bumrah came out of injury and joined a practice session on Tuesday to help Team India prepare for the second One-day International against the West Indies in Vizag. Read here:
- 13:10 (IST)Dec 18, 2019
West Indies Playing XI!The West Indies have made a couple of changes to their winning combination. Evin Lewis and Khary Pierre are back in the XI.Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre.
- 13:07 (IST)Dec 18, 2019
- 12:52 (IST)Dec 18, 2019
Toss in 10 minutes!We are just minutes away from the toss in Vizag.
All set for the 2nd ODI against West Indies. A must win game for #TeamIndia.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019
Toss coming up in 10.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Lc83yyT5KO