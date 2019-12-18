 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Give India A Solid Start In Visakhapatnam

Updated:18 December 2019 14:32 IST
Live Score, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on a 50-plus stand for the first wicket.

IND vs WI ODI live score: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on a 50-plus stand for the first wicket. © Twitter

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field in the second One-Day International (ODI) against India in Vizag on Wednesday. India brought in Shardul Thakur in place of Shivam Dube in their playing XI while the West Indies made two changes in their team. "Not a bad pitch at all. It is a pretty hard pitch and good to bat on. We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well but having said that we cannot rely on the toss," Virat Kohli said at the toss. "That is why we have made one change to our team, we want to solidify both aspects of our game. The toss is not in your control and you have to be ready to do either. The pitch is better to play on than the last game," he added. (Live Scorecard)

Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

  • 14:32 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Milestone for Rohit Sharma!

    Rohit Sharma has gone past 11,000 list-A runs.
  • 14:30 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Four!

    Rohit Sharma slashed hard at that one as he found the gap on the off-side. 
  • 14:24 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    SIX!

    Alzarri Joseph drifted onto the leg-side as Rohit Sharma lofts the ball into the stands to collect his first maximum of the match.
  • 14:12 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    50 up for India!

    50 up for India in the 10th over as KL Rahul comes down the track and hit Khary Pierre over the leg-side for a maximum.
  • 14:10 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Lucky Boundary for Rohit Sharma!

    Khary Pierre found the outside of Rohit Sharma's bat but there was no one in the slip cordon as the ball raced away towards the fence.
  • 13:58 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Khary Pierre in the attack!

    Khary Pierre, making his ODI debut for the West Indies, has been introduced into the attack in the seventh over.
  • 13:57 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    SIX!

    Short delivery from Jason Holder and KL Rahul cuts it over the point region for a maximum.
  • 13:51 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Four!

    Again too much width offered by Sheldon Cottrell and KL Rahul threaded the gap on the off-side to collect four runs.
  • 13:50 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Four!

    KL Rahul punched that one through the off-side field to pick up his second boundary of the match.
  • 13:45 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Lucky Boundary for KL Rahul!

    Sheldon Cottrell managed to find the outside edge of KL Rahul's bat but the ball went into the gap and away towards the third-man fence for a four.
  • 13:42 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Four!

    Short delivery from Sheldon Cottrell and Rohit Sharma helped the ball on its away towards the fine-leg fence to pick up his first boundary.
  • 13:35 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Rohit Sharma punches it away for a couple!

    Short of a length delivery from Sheldon Cottrell and Rohit Sharma punched it away through the covers for a couple.
  • 13:33 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Wide Ball!

    Sheldon Cottrell misses his line after beating the outside edge of Rohit Sharma's bat on the first ball. India are off the mark in the second ODI in Vizag.
  • 13:31 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are out in the middle!

    Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out to bat, Sheldon Cottrell will start the proceedings with the ball for the West Indies.
  • 13:26 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    We are minutes away from live action!

    We are minutes away from live action in Vizag as both teams are out for the national anthems.
  • 13:20 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Jasprit Bumrah joined Team India ahead of the 2nd ODI!

    Jasprit Bumrah came out of injury and joined a practice session on Tuesday to help Team India prepare for the second One-day International against the West Indies in Vizag. Read here:
  • 13:10 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    West Indies Playing XI!

    The West Indies have made a couple of changes to their winning combination. Evin Lewis and Khary Pierre are back in the XI. 


    Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre.
  • 13:07 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    India Playing XI!

    India have dropped Shivam Dube and brought in Shardul Thakur to strengthen their bowling department.

    India XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.
  • 13:03 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    West Indies opt to bowl!

    West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field in the second ODI.
  • 12:52 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Toss in 10 minutes!

    We are just minutes away from the toss in Vizag.
  • 12:49 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    It is a must-win game for the hosts!

    After suffering a defeat in the series opener in Chennai, India will look to bounce back in a must-win game to take the three-match ODI series into a decider.
  • 12:44 (IST)Dec 18, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second One-Day International between India and the West Indies. 
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
