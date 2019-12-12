KL Rahul scored 91 runs in the series decider in Mumbai to help India clinch the three-match Twenty20 International series against the West Indies on Wednesday. India posted a huge total of 240 for three in their quota of 20 overs. Apart from KL Rahul , Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also scored fifties. After the match, all-rounder Hardik Pandya interviewed KL Rahul and appreciated the 27-year-old's knock. The BCCI took to Twitter to share a video of the conversation between the duo on Thursday. "The way you guys were playing I felt like I should grab a bat and go inside and enjoy," Hardik Pandya said.

"We are waiting for you to come back quickly and the dressing room feels empty without you at least for me," KL Rahul replied.

In the match, the West Indies won the toss and opted to field. KL Rahul, Rohit and India captain Virat Kohli slammed fifties to set the visitors a tough target of 241 from 20 overs.

In the chase, the West Indies started poorly as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Brandon King for five in the second over.

Mohammed Shami, who was playing his first T20I after two years, struck in his first over as he removed Lendl Simmons for 7.

Nicholas Pooran did not trouble the scorers as he registered a golden duck. Late flourish from Kieron Pollard kept the visitors in the hunt but Bhuvneshwar removed the West Indies' skipper to give India a huge 67-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each.