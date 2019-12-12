 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya Interviews KL Rahul After India's T20I Series Win In Mumbai. Watch Video

Updated: 12 December 2019 12:59 IST

Hardik Pandya, who is out of action due to an injury, interviewed KL Rahul after India's emphatic win over the West Indies in Mumbai.

India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya Interviews KL Rahul After India
Hardik Pandya interviewed KL Rahul after India clinched the T20I series in Mumbai. © Twitter

KL Rahul scored 91 runs in the series decider in Mumbai to help India clinch the three-match Twenty20 International series against the West Indies on Wednesday. India posted a huge total of 240 for three in their quota of 20 overs. Apart from KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also scored fifties. After the match, all-rounder Hardik Pandya interviewed KL Rahul and appreciated the 27-year-old's knock. The BCCI took to Twitter to share a video of the conversation between the duo on Thursday. "The way you guys were playing I felt like I should grab a bat and go inside and enjoy," Hardik Pandya said.

"We are waiting for you to come back quickly and the dressing room feels empty without you at least for me," KL Rahul replied.

In the match, the West Indies won the toss and opted to field. KL Rahul, Rohit and India captain Virat Kohli slammed fifties to set the visitors a tough target of 241 from 20 overs.

In the chase, the West Indies started poorly as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Brandon King for five in the second over.

Mohammed Shami, who was playing his first T20I after two years, struck in his first over as he removed Lendl Simmons for 7.

Nicholas Pooran did not trouble the scorers as he registered a golden duck. Late flourish from Kieron Pollard kept the visitors in the hunt but Bhuvneshwar removed the West Indies' skipper to give India a huge 67-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India defeated the West Indies by 67 runs in Mumbai
  • KL Rahul top-scored with a knock of 91 in the series decider
  • Hardik Pandya interviewed KL Rahul after India's T20I series win
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's Adorable Gesture Towards Daughter Wins Over Internet. Watch Video
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: India Look For Answers After Crushing Loss, Secure Series Win
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: India Look For Answers After Crushing Loss, Secure Series Win
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Gets "Hero
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Gets "Hero's Welcome" Ahead Of 2nd T20I. Watch Video
India vs West Indies: Locals Hope To See Sanju Samson In Playing XI In 2nd T20I
India vs West Indies: Locals Hope To See Sanju Samson In Playing XI In 2nd T20I
India vs West Indies: "I Am 999 Runs Ahead Of You": KL Rahul Savagely Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal
India vs West Indies: "I Am 999 Runs Ahead Of You": KL Rahul Savagely Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.