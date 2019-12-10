India will aim for a series triumph when they take on the West Indies in third and final T20 International at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The three-match T20I series is locked at 1-1 as the West Indies won the second T20I by eight wickets in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday following India's six-wicket win in the opening match in Hyderabad on Friday. Youngsters in the team, spinner Washington Sundar and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, will be under spotlight as Virat Kohli and the team management seek the right combination ahead of the T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia next year. "Numbers say a lot of things. They can say a lot of things that aren't there as well. I think we were good for the first 16 overs while batting when we were 140 for 4. But then in the last four overs, we should have got 40 to 45 runs and we got only thirty. We need to focus on that," Kohli said after the match in Thiruvananthapuram.

When is the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played on December 11, Wednesday.

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)