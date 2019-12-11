India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score: West Indies Opt To Bowl Against India In Mumbai
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Score: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field against India at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
While India have dominated teams in Test cricket and One-day Internationals (ODI) at home, they have failed to do the same in Twenty20 Internationals (T20I), and that has reflected in the team's current ranking. Ranked fifth in the world in the men's T20I list, India have managed to win just two of their last six T20I series. India managed to dominate the West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series in in United States/West Indies but were held to a 1-1 draw by the visiting South Africans. In their last T20I series, India overcame stiff competition from Bangladesh to win the series 2-1 and in the ongoing series against the West Indies at home, they were pegged back after winning the first encounter. With T20 World Cup scheduled to be held next year, India will be hoping to build some steam and a series victory against a strong West Indies outfit would be a solid foundation. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 3rd T20I, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
West Indies unchanged!The West Indies have decided not to alter their winning combination from last game.West Indies (playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams
India make two change! Shami and Kuldeep included!India have made two change in to their playing. Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal make way for Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami. India have strengthened their bowling.India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(capt), Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami
Interesting Wankhede stats!Mumbai's Wankhede stadium is traditionally a high-scoring ground where batsmen love playing their shots freely as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. Also, teams prefer to bowl after winning the toss as chasing here is considered to be a relatively easier task than defending. This clearly reflects in the stats which shows teams batting first have won only once as compared to five wins by the chasing teams.
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary!Indian skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating his second wedding anniversary today and he shared a beatiful picture with wife Anushka Sharma. Here's what the celebrity couple wrote on the social media.
Brian Lara met with the West Indies players in Mumbai!The West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh impressed with his bowling in the last game as he picked up two crucial wickets of Shivam Dube and Sheyas Iyer. Ahead of today's match, he had a "good chat" with the West Indian legend Brian Lara.
Shuvam Dube not happy with personal milestone!The only positive for India in the last T20I was the performance of young all-rounder Shivam Dube, who scored his maiden T20I fifty. Speaking after the match he said, that he was more disappointed than being happy for personal milestone as the team lost the match.
India struggling in game's shortest format!While India have dominated teams in Test cricket and One-day Internationals (ODI) at home, they have failed to do the same in Twenty20 Internationals (T20I), and that has reflected in the team's current ranking. Click here to read our full review.
Mayank Agarwal has replaced injured Dhawan in ODI squad!Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal was named as injured Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in India's ODI squad which will take on the West Indies in three-match series. Dhawan suffered an injury playing for Delhi in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and was replaced by Sanju Samson in the T20I side. Here is our full coverage.
Rohit Sharma not thinking too ahead of time!India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, speaking to the reporters on the eve of the match, said they are not thinking too much ahead of time and their prime focus is on winning this match and the series. He also added that at the moment they are not thinking about next year's T20 World Cup. To know what else he said in the press conference, click here.
