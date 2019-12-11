While India have dominated teams in Test cricket and One-day Internationals (ODI) at home, they have failed to do the same in Twenty20 Internationals (T20I), and that has reflected in the team's current ranking. Ranked fifth in the world in the men's T20I list, India have managed to win just two of their last six T20I series. India managed to dominate the West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series in in United States/West Indies but were held to a 1-1 draw by the visiting South Africans. In their last T20I series, India overcame stiff competition from Bangladesh to win the series 2-1 and in the ongoing series against the West Indies at home, they were pegged back after winning the first encounter. With T20 World Cup scheduled to be held next year, India will be hoping to build some steam and a series victory against a strong West Indies outfit would be a solid foundation. (LIVE SCORECARD)