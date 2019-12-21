 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 21 December 2019 14:14 IST

India will be looking to seal their 10th consecutive ODI series win against West Indies with a victory in Cuttack.

Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard will face off in a crucial encounter in Cuttack. © Twitter

India and the West Indies will clash in the crucial third ODI in Cuttack on Sunday. After the West Indies comfortably won the first match, India came back strong in Vizag with a 107-run win over the visitors. The home side will be hoping for a strong performance again from the top order and will also be buoyed by the good form shown by the middle-order batsmen, which has for a long time given selection headaches to the team management. The West Indies, on their part, will again look to Shai Hope to anchor their batting while hoping for a better showing from the bowlers, who could do little to stop India from posting a massive total in the second ODI.

When is the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played on December 22, Sunday.

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

What time does the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

