India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score: Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant Fire India To 170/7 Against West Indies

Updated:08 December 2019 21:10 IST
IND vs WI 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Score: Shivam Dube's maiden T20I half-century helped India score 170/7 in the second T20I against the West Indies.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score: Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant Fire India To 170/7 Against West Indies
IND vs WI T20I, 2nd T20I: Shivam Dube smashed his maiden T20I fifty. © Twitter

Shivam Dube's maiden T20I half-century helped India score 170/7 against the West Indies in the second Twenty20 international in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Opener KL Rahul couldn't repeat his last match's performance and got out cheaply. To everybody's surprise, the management decided to promote left-handed Dube and he made most of the opportunity, scoring 54 off 30 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes. Apart from him, other Indian batsmen struggles to score runs. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, however, played sensibly and remained unbeaten on 33 runs off 22 balls, helping Indian post a fighting total.  (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 2nd T20I, straight from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 

  • 21:10 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    Evin Lewis waited for that delivery on the backfoot and cut it past point with elegance for second boundary in a row.
  • 21:09 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    Deepak Chahar goes short, ball doesn't bounce much and Lewis gets just enough on it to send it to the midwicket fence.
  • 21:06 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Bhuvneshwar concedes just four!

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes only four runs in the second over as he varied his length beautifully. 
  • 21:03 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    A lucky boundary for Evin Lewis on the last ball of the over. It sailed over the slips after taking a top edge and raced away to the fence. Nevertheless, it was a good over from Deepak Chahar. 
  • 20:58 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Good start!

    Deepak Chahar starts the over with a full, almost a yorker length ball, as Lendl Simmons was standing outside the crease.
  • 20:56 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    The chase begins!

    Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand as West Indies openers Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons are walking in to start the chase.
  • 20:44 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    India score 170/7 in 20 overs!

    Rishabh Pant takes two runs on the final ball of the innings as India score 170/7 in 20 overs. 
  • 20:43 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Sheldon Cottrell removes Sundar!

    Sheldon Cottrell takes pace off the bowl and Washington Sundar plays it straight back to the bowler who makes no mistake in his follow through and takes a simple catch to complete a soft dismissal.
  • 20:39 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Williams rattles Jadeja's willow!

    Kesrick Williams bowls a slow leg-cutter, Ravindrta Jadeja goes into the shot way too early and loses his wicket as the ball uprooted his off stump.
  • 20:37 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Brilliant fielding!

    Kesrick Williams bowls short and Hayden Walsh's brilliant fielding effort in the deep denies Ravindra Jadeja his first boundary. He hasn't been able to get going so far.
  • 20:34 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Just six runs off 18th over!

    Sheldon Cottrell bowls full and Rishabh Pant wanted to smash it past the bowler straight down the ground but Cottrell did a fabulous job in his follow through to deny the batsman any run.
  • 20:29 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    Rishabh Pant ends Hayden Walsh's final over with a boundary just like he did in the last over off the bowling of Jason Holder. Walsh bowled it full and Pant went to the pitch of the ball and lofted it over covers for a boundary.
  • 20:27 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Iyer departs for 10!

    Hayden Walsh gets the reward for bowling tight lines and putting Indian batsmen under pressure. Shreyas Iyer went for a wild slog without getting to the pitch of the ball and ended up hitting it high in the air. Brandon King didn't make any mistake and completed a simple catch.
  • 20:24 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    Jason Holder bowls on the pads and Rishabh Pant flicks it nicely to end Jason Holder's quota of overs with a boundary. He conceded 42 in his four overs.
  • 20:23 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    Jason Holder bowls full and Shreyas Iyer clears the infield and the ball races away to the fence. 
  • 20:18 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Hayden Walsh continues to impress!

    Hayden Walsh completes another tidy over as he gave away just four singles in the 15th over of India innings.
  • 20:12 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Trademark Rishabh Pant Four!

    Kesrick Williams bowls full and Rishabh Pant plays a very unorthodox shot, which only he can play and collects four runs on the free-hit. 
  • 20:10 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Kohli departs!

    Kesrick Williams bowls slow and short, Virat Kohli decides to play it over short third-man at the very last moment but it went only as far as the fielder stationed there. His innings comes to an end at 19.
  • 20:07 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    Hayden Walsh bowls wide from Virat Kohli but the Indian skipper drags it from outside off and sweeps it cleanly to breach the gap at long-on.
  • 20:04 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    Virat Kohli moves away from the stumps, Jason Holder follows him, ball takes outside edge and races away to the third-man fence, giving him his first boundary.
  • 19:58 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    SIX!

    Rishabh Pant plants his knees and lofts Hayden Walsh's full delivery over extracover for a maximum. What a way to kick-start his innings!
  • 19:56 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Shivam Dube falls!

    Shivam Dube was trying to hit every ball out of the park and eventually lost his wicket. He departed soon after completing his maiden T20I fifty. 
  • 19:55 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Pollard drops a sitter!

    Hayden Walsh bowls short and Shivam Dube goes for a lofted shot and Kieron Pollard couldn't spot the ball and conceded a boundary as the ball rolled over the fence. 
  • 19:52 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Maiden T20I fifty for Shivam Dube!

    Shivam Dube works the ball in the leg side using his wrists to bring up his maiden T20I half-century. What a memorable innings this has been!
  • 19:50 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    TV umpire spots no ball!

    Kesrick Williams will have to bowl that again as Kesrick Williams front foot went beyond line and was caught on camera by the TV umpire. Dube, however, failed to make most of it as he could only manage one run off it.
  • 19:47 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Dube on fire!

    This time over sweeper cover! Shivam Dube is making most of the opportunity of batting up the order. This ball was outside off and he lofted it over the infield for his third six of the over. 26 runs came off it.
  • 19:45 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    SIX!

    After two wides, Pollard bowls into Shivam Dube's body and he was up for it. He cleared the backward square leg fence for his second six of the over. 
  • 19:43 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    SIX!

    Pollard bowls a slow bouncer, Shivam Dube picks it early and pulls it comfortably over deep square leg for his second maximum. 
  • 19:40 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Kohli walks into bat!

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli walks into bat at No. 4 amid loud cheers from the spectators. 
  • 19:39 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Holder removes Rohit!

    Jason Holder bowls full into the stumps, Rohit Sharma decides to scoop it, misses the line completely and pays the price as the ball dislodges his bails. 
  • 19:36 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Dube start his firework!

    Shivam Dube, who was struggling for runs in the last over, has started Jason Holder's new over with two boundaries, a six and a four.
  • 19:34 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Pollard comes in to bowl!

    Kieron Pollard brings himself in to bowl the first over after the end of powerplay. India didn't have an exceptional first six overs but would like to change that in coming overs. 
  • 19:31 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Kesrick Williams bowls a tidy over!

    Kesrick Williams, who went for plenty in the first match, completed a tidy first over as he gave away just six runs in the last over of the powerplay.
  • 19:26 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    Rohit Sharma ends Jason Holder's over with a boundary towards backward square leg. The ball was pitched short and Rohit wanted to pull it but he couldn't get the connection right, still there was enough power to clear the short fine-leg fielder and roll over the boundary cushion.
  • 19:23 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    Jason Holder goes shorts, Shivam Dube tries to pull, only manages a thick top edge which took the ball away over keeper's head towards the fence.
  • 19:21 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Shivam Dube is new batsman!

    Shivam Dube is the new batsman to have walked out to bat at No. 3.
  • 19:17 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    High in the air and taken!

    Kl Rahul moves away from the stumps, Khary Pierre follows him and bowls close to his body forcing him to play it on the leg side. The ball went high in the air and Hetmyer took a simple catch to end Rahul's innings for just 11 runs. 
  • 19:15 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Tidy over from Sheldon Cottrell!

    Sheldon Cottrell finishes a quite over as compared to his first one for he conceded just five runs. 
  • 19:12 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Cottrell struggling for line!!

    Sheldon Cottrell starts his fresh over with another wayward delivery on KL Rahul's pads. He uses wrists to play it behind square for one run.
  • 19:09 (IST)Dec 08, 2019

    Four!

    Khary Pierre bowls short and offers just a little bit of width outside off stump and KL Rahul uses the depth of the crease to cut it past points to collect his first boundary. 
    Comments
