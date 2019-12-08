Shivam Dube's maiden T20I half-century helped India score 170/7 against the West Indies in the second Twenty20 international in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Opener KL Rahul couldn't repeat his last match's performance and got out cheaply. To everybody's surprise, the management decided to promote left-handed Dube and he made most of the opportunity, scoring 54 off 30 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes. Apart from him, other Indian batsmen struggles to score runs. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, however, played sensibly and remained unbeaten on 33 runs off 22 balls, helping Indian post a fighting total. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 2nd T20I, straight from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram