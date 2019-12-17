 
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 17 December 2019 14:18 IST

India take on West Indies in a must-win encounter while the visitors will be looking to seal the three-match series with a win in Vizag.

Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard will lead India and West Indies in the crucial 2nd ODI. © AFP

India and the West Indies head to Vizag for the second ODI with the visitors eyeing a series win. The Kieron Pollard-led team comfortably beat India by eight wickets in the first match in Chennai to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. For India, the focus will be on the bowling unit, which failed to fire at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as West Indies chased down the target of 288 with 13 deliveries to spare. West Indies will look to build on their stellar performance in Chennai, where Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer scored brilliant centuries to steer the visitors to victory.

When is the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played on December 18, Wednesday.

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag.

What time does the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India play West Indies in their second ODI on Wednesday
  • The match in Vizag is a must-win encounter for India
  • For West Indies, a win will seal the series
