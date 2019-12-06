 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score: Evin Lewis Departs After Explosive Start, West Indies 2 Down

Updated:06 December 2019 19:32 IST
IND vs WI 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score: Deepak Chahar removed Lendl Simmons in his first over to give India the first breakthrough.

IND vs WI T20I Live Score: West Indies started their innings brilliantly. © AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening Twenty20 international against West Indies in Hyderabad on Friday. Paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the XI after being added to the T20 squad for the three-match series. "There's going to be dew later on for sure and it's a beautiful wicket to bat on," Kohli said at the toss. "Will probably get easier to bat with the ball getting wet (in the second innings). Chasing is our strength." Reigning T20 World Cup champions West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, will be looking to bounce back from their 1-2 loss to Afghanistan last month. "The toss is 50-50, so we can't really control it. You just have to bat and bat well," Pollard said. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 1st T20I, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

  • 19:32 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Sundar traps Lewis right in front!

    Washington Sundar got his man as he trapped Evin Lewis right in front. Lewis decided to play a pre-meditated shot and paid the price for it as played the wrong line altogether. The replay however, shows the impact to be outside off but West Indies decided not to review it.
  • 19:30 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    SIX!

    Washinton Sundar bowls full and Evin Lewis smashes it over cover for another six. He has quickly moved to 40 off just 15 balls. That shot also brought up the 50-run partnership between the duo, with Lewis making the major contribution. 
  • 19:27 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Four!

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar drifts on the pads and Lewis shows great game awareness and flicks it towards fine leg to collect four more runs.
  • 19:26 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    50 up for West Indies!

    Evin Lewis brings up 50 runs on board for the visitors with a mighty hit over the fence. Remember this is one of the biggest grounds in India, hence clearing the rope is not an easy task but Lewis has done it with rather ease. 
  • 19:22 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Raining sixes in Hyderabad!

    It's raining sixes in Hyderabad, with both Lewis and King hitting Chahar over the fence on one occasion each in the over. Deepak Chahar gave away 19 runs in the over.
  • 19:19 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Chahar bowls short, outside off and Lewis punches it off the backfoot behind backward point for a boundary.
  • 19:17 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Extraordinary Lewis!

    On the leg stump and Evin Lewis swivels and lofts it over fine leg for a his second six. The ball was pitched short and Lewis made the most it.
  • 19:16 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    West Indies 27/1 after three overs!

    India bowlers have brought things back in last couple of overs after an expensive first over. 
  • 19:06 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Chahar strikes early to remove Simmons!

    Deepak Chahar strikes in his first over to give India first breakthrough as he gets rid of Lendl Simmons cheaply. Chahar bowled an outswinger outside off which tempted Simmons to poke his bat and the outside edge was well taken by Rohit Sharma at first slip.
  • 19:05 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    West Indies 13/0 after 1 over!

    Washington Sundar completes an expensive over in which he gave away 13 runs. 
  • 19:03 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Six!

    Sundar drops it short and Lewis rocks back on the backfoot and pulls it over deep square leg for the first maximum of the match. 
  • 19:02 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Four!

    Washington Sundar drifts on the leg stump line and  Evin Lewis beats the short fine leg fielder to collect the first boundary of the innings. 
  • 19:00 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    The match begins!

    Washington Sundar has the new ball in hand and he will open the bowling for India. Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons will open the West Indies innings. 
  • 18:54 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Anthem time!

    Players from both teams are out in the middle for their respective anthems. Indian players will sing their 'Jana Gana Mana' after the West Indies.
  • 18:40 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    West Indies playing XI!

    West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre
  • 18:39 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    India playing XI!

    No place for Mohammed Shami in India's playing XI as Kohli has decided to go in with six-bowling options in Sundar, Jadeja, Chahal, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
    Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal.
  • 18:32 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Toss Time!

    Virat Kohli spins the coin and wins the toss and decides to bowl in Hyderabad, keeping the dew factor in mind. 
  • 18:30 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Pitch report!

    Murali Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar reckon that the pitch is hard, with very few cracks on it, and will be a batting paradise and the team that wins the toss would like to chase on this surface. 
  • 18:26 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Hyderabad stadium gets Azharuddin stand!

    A stand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad has been named after former Indian player Mohammad Azharuddin, who is also the current president of Hyderabad Cricket Association 
  • 17:51 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Kohli on what Jadeja brings to the table!

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke the reporters on the even of the first T20I and answered many questions ranging from Rishabh Pant, India's fast bowling attack and what Ravindra Jadeja brings to the table.
  • 17:44 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    BCCI wishes four players on their birthday!

    Today is a special day as four Indian internationals -- Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nayar -- are celebrating their birthdays. The BCCI took to Twitter to wish them on their special day.
  • 17:41 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Team India's training session!

    The Indian players are all set for the challenge against the two-time world champions West Indies and gave their all in the training sessions before the match.
  • 17:37 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    West Indies look for payback!

    The West Indies suffered a 3-0 loss in the last T20I series when these two sides played in the Caribbean. The visitors are coming off a 1-2 series loss against Afghanistan, while India beat Bangladesh 2-1 in their last T20I series. Here's our preview of the match.
  • 17:24 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the first T20I match between India and West Indies from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kieron Adrian Pollard Kieron Pollard Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
