India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score: Evin Lewis Departs After Explosive Start, West Indies 2 Down
IND vs WI 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score: Deepak Chahar removed Lendl Simmons in his first over to give India the first breakthrough.
India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening Twenty20 international against West Indies in Hyderabad on Friday. Paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the XI after being added to the T20 squad for the three-match series. "There's going to be dew later on for sure and it's a beautiful wicket to bat on," Kohli said at the toss. "Will probably get easier to bat with the ball getting wet (in the second innings). Chasing is our strength." Reigning T20 World Cup champions West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, will be looking to bounce back from their 1-2 loss to Afghanistan last month. "The toss is 50-50, so we can't really control it. You just have to bat and bat well," Pollard said. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 1st T20I, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
- 19:32 (IST)Dec 06, 2019
Sundar traps Lewis right in front!Washington Sundar got his man as he trapped Evin Lewis right in front. Lewis decided to play a pre-meditated shot and paid the price for it as played the wrong line altogether. The replay however, shows the impact to be outside off but West Indies decided not to review it.
- 19:06 (IST)Dec 06, 2019
- 18:39 (IST)Dec 06, 2019
India playing XI!No place for Mohammed Shami in India's playing XI as Kohli has decided to go in with six-bowling options in Sundar, Jadeja, Chahal, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal.
- 17:51 (IST)Dec 06, 2019
Kohli on what Jadeja brings to the table!Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke the reporters on the even of the first T20I and answered many questions ranging from Rishabh Pant, India's fast bowling attack and what Ravindra Jadeja brings to the table.
- 17:44 (IST)Dec 06, 2019
BCCI wishes four players on their birthday!Today is a special day as four Indian internationals -- Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nayar -- are celebrating their birthdays. The BCCI took to Twitter to wish them on their special day.
- 17:41 (IST)Dec 06, 2019
Team India's training session!The Indian players are all set for the challenge against the two-time world champions West Indies and gave their all in the training sessions before the match.
- 17:37 (IST)Dec 06, 2019
West Indies look for payback!The West Indies suffered a 3-0 loss in the last T20I series when these two sides played in the Caribbean. The visitors are coming off a 1-2 series loss against Afghanistan, while India beat Bangladesh 2-1 in their last T20I series. Here's our preview of the match.