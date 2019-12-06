India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening Twenty20 international against West Indies in Hyderabad on Friday. Paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the XI after being added to the T20 squad for the three-match series. "There's going to be dew later on for sure and it's a beautiful wicket to bat on," Kohli said at the toss. "Will probably get easier to bat with the ball getting wet (in the second innings). Chasing is our strength." Reigning T20 World Cup champions West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, will be looking to bounce back from their 1-2 loss to Afghanistan last month. "The toss is 50-50, so we can't really control it. You just have to bat and bat well," Pollard said. (LIVE SCORECARD)