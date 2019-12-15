 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Rishabh Pant Falls For 71, India Eye Competitive Total

Updated:15 December 2019 17:25 IST
Live Score: India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Shreays Iyer and Rishabh Pant began India's rebuilding process with their 50-run stand for the fourth wicket.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Rishabh Pant Falls For 71, India Eye Competitive Total
IND vs WI ODI live score: Rishabh Pant scored his maiden ODI fifty. © Twitter

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening one-day international against India in Chennai on Sunday. Pollard said the team is looking to be competitive after being edged out in the recent Twenty20 series 1-2 following their loss in the decider on Wednesday. "This pitch is bit of an unknown so we will see how it behaves," Pollard said of the track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. "We are looking forward to this challenge. We have done a lot of talking about how we want to play international cricket. We want to be competitive." All-rounder Shivam Dube has been handed his ODI debut after an impressive show in the T20 series when he hit his maiden fifty in the shortest format. Captain Virat Kohli said he is "happy" to bat first as a strong total would put the opposition under pressure. "Wanted to bat, very happy, it's a dry surface," said Kohli. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 1st ODI, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • 17:25 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    The umpire has referred it now

    There is some confusion but after some complaining from Pollard, the umpire does send the decision up. This should be the end of Jadeja!
  • 17:25 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Was that a run out?

    There was a direct hit and no one appealed. The umpire did not refer it to the third umpire but replays showed that Jadeja was not in his crease when the ball hit the stumps
  • 17:23 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Shivam Dube the new man in

    Its the ODI debutant who will have to try to get quick runs on the board here
  • 17:23 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Paul to Jadhav, OUT

    Kedar Jadhav goes for the big hit over long-on but mistimes this length ball from Keemo Paul and it goes straight to the grateful hands of Kieron Pollard. Jadhav departs after making 40 off 35. India are 269/6
  • 17:18 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Eight runs off the over

    India have moved to 268 with three overs to go
  • 17:16 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Cottrell to Jadhav, 2 runs

    Tucks a delivery dug into him to square leg and they sprint away for two runs.
  • 17:15 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Cottrell to Jadhav, 4 runs

    Oh, Jadhav plays this very late, almost from above the stumps, and runs it down very fine for a boundary
  • 17:14 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Joseph to Jadeja, 4 runs

    Ravindra Jadeja flicks a full delivery behind square leg to bring up the 50-run stand between the two
  • 17:12 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Joseph to Jadhav, big LBW appeal

    Good yorker from Joseph that Jadhav misses. Joseph goes up in appeal but the umpire is unmoved. West Indies don't review. Looked like it was going down leg.

    DRS shows umpire's call on that one, so a close shave for Kedar Jadhav!
  • 17:11 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Joseph to Jadhav, 2 runs

    Jadhav pulls to deep midwicket for two runs
  • 17:09 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    India at 250/5

    Five overs to go. How much will India post?
  • 17:03 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Joseph to Jadhav, 4 runs

    Cuts a short delivery up and over the infield for a boundary. Eleven runs off the over.
  • 17:01 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Joseph to Jadhav, 4 runs

    Shuffles away and hooks it over the fielder for a boundary. Smartly played
  • 16:59 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Alzarri Joseph into the attack

    He has picked up two wickets. Can he add to his tally?
  • 16:53 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Pollard to Jadeja, 4 runs

    Pollard bowls this on leg and Jadeja just glances it really fine for a boundary
  • 16:48 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Walsh to Jadhav, 2 runs

    Jadhav pulls a short delivery through midwicket for two runs
  • 16:47 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Jadeja comes in ahead of Shivam Dube

    Dube will have to wait for his first ODI innings
  • 16:47 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Walsh Jr/ back in the attack

    With Pant and Iyer gone, Pollard has gone back to the legspinner.
  • 16:45 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Pollard to Jadhav, 6!

    Leg-cutter from Pollard and Jadhav pulls viciously for a maximum over midwicket.
  • 16:43 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Pollard to Pant, OUT

    A good innings comes to a tame end. Slower ball from Pollard and Pant tries to flick it for a six towards square leg, but the lack of pace does him in and Hetmyer has an easy catch on the boundary line.

    Pant departs 71. India are 210/5
  • 16:42 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Pollard to Pant, 4 runs

    Wide from Pollard and this time Pant nails the cover drive to beat the infield and the fielder in the deep. Well played!
  • 16:41 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Pollard to Pant, 2 runs

    Pooran fumbles at midwicket and India are gifted two runs
  • 16:38 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Joseph to Jadhav, 1 run

    Pulls a short delivery behind square leg for a single
  • 16:37 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    200 up for India

    Pant takes a single off Alzarri Joseph to bring up the 200-run mark
  • 16:34 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Pollard to Pant, 1 run

    Pant drives through covers for a single that takes India to 199/4 after 38 overs
  • 16:34 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Pollard to Jadhav, 1 run

    Runs a wide delivery to the right of third man for a quick single
  • 16:32 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Pollard to Jadhav, 1 run

    Back of a length on off and Jadhav clips it square for a single
  • 16:30 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Joseph to Jadhav, 1 run

    Kedar Jadhav is off the mark immediately
  • 16:29 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Kedar Jadhav is the new man in

    Not seen him in action in a while. But he will have to settle in quickly
  • 16:27 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Joseph to Iyer, OUT

    Clips it to Pollard at midwicket for a soft dismissal. He steadied the ship when India needed it but has thrown away a chance to post a big score here. Second wicket of the match for Alzarri Joseph. Iyer departs for 70. India are 194/4 with just over 13 overs left to play. 
  • 16:26 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Joseph to Pant, 1 run

    Good strike rotation by Pant and Iyer
  • 16:26 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Joseph to Pant, wide

    Second wide delivery of the over
  • 16:25 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Alzarri Joseph to Iyer, 1 run

    Slaps a short delivery to long-on for a single
  • 16:22 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Pollard to Pant, 2 runs

    Wide, back of a length and Pant slaps it away on the off side. The fielder in the deep does well to prevent the boundary and Pant gets two
  • 16:20 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Pollard to Pant, DROPPED

    Pollard pitches it up and Pant tries to flay it through covers but he only finds Sheldon Cottrell but the pacer can't hold on to it
  • 16:19 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Kieron Pollard in to bowl

    The West Indies skipper to bowl his first over
  • 16:15 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    100 partnership up

    Iyer swats away a short ball on middle behind square leg to bring up the 100-run partnership. And what a crucial partnership it is by the Delhi Capitals pair!

    Having lost Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early, India needed a good middle order stand and Iyer and Pant have delivered just that. And they have played quickly as well, giving India a chance to build a good total.
  • 16:13 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Chase to Pant, 4 runs

    Lofts it back over the bowler's head to pick up another boundary.
  • 16:10 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Chase to Iyer, 6!

    Tossed up and Iyer is on to it in a flash! Takes a step forward and launches it over long-on for a maximum
  • 16:09 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Good knock under pressure

    Topics mentioned in this article India vs West Indies 2019/20 India vs West Indies, 1st ODI India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team
