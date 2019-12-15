India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Rishabh Pant Falls For 71, India Eye Competitive Total
Live Score: India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Shreays Iyer and Rishabh Pant began India's rebuilding process with their 50-run stand for the fourth wicket.
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening one-day international against India in Chennai on Sunday. Pollard said the team is looking to be competitive after being edged out in the recent Twenty20 series 1-2 following their loss in the decider on Wednesday. "This pitch is bit of an unknown so we will see how it behaves," Pollard said of the track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. "We are looking forward to this challenge. We have done a lot of talking about how we want to play international cricket. We want to be competitive." All-rounder Shivam Dube has been handed his ODI debut after an impressive show in the T20 series when he hit his maiden fifty in the shortest format. Captain Virat Kohli said he is "happy" to bat first as a strong total would put the opposition under pressure. "Wanted to bat, very happy, it's a dry surface," said Kohli. (LIVE SCORECARD)
100 partnership upIyer swats away a short ball on middle behind square leg to bring up the 100-run partnership. And what a crucial partnership it is by the Delhi Capitals pair!Having lost Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early, India needed a good middle order stand and Iyer and Pant have delivered just that. And they have played quickly as well, giving India a chance to build a good total.
Good knock under pressure
