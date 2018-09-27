West Indies Cricket Team Arrives For A Month-Long Series In India

Team West Indies arrived in India on Wednesday for the Test, One-day International (ODI) and T20 International series against the home side. Led by all-rounder Jason Holder, the West Indies will begin their campaign against India in first of two match Test series, starting from October 4. On the team's arrival, West Indies Cricket posted a video on Instagram, which showed the team being welcomed at their hotel. "They've arrived! The WINDIES Men landed in India earlier today to a traditional welcome! The guys are in India for a full tour (2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is) starting October 4th. Let's Go WINDIES!" Windies Cricket said.
"India's vibrant culture greets us upon arrival!! #windiescricket #india #cricket #itsourgame," Windies Cricket added.
The West Indies have played against India in 94 Tests since 1948, so far. In these matches, West Indies have won 30, lost 28 and drawn 46 matches.
West Indies Test squad:
Jason Holder (capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.